‘Calculated’: Wife of White New York Man Who Shot Black DoorDash Driver Asking for Directions Accused of Erasing Key Evidence

The wife of a New York highway superintendent accused of shooting a lost DoorDash driver has also been indicted after allegedly deleting video evidence showing what happened on the night of the shooting.

Selina Nelson-Reilly, 45, was charged with hindering prosecution in the second degree and 17 counts of tampering with physical evidence, according to the Orange County District Attorney’s Office.

Prosecutors say her actions are connected to a shooting incident in the Town of Chester on May 2, which took place after an unarmed DoorDash driver approached the home of her and her husband, John Reilly, after getting lost in their neighborhood while trying to make a food delivery.

Ring doorbell camera footage showed the moments when Town of Chester Highway Superintendent John Reilly shot at a DoorDash driver who stopped at his home to ask for directions after getting lost while trying to make a delivery. (Photo: News 12 Westchester screenshot)

The driver, who lost GPS capabilities on his phone, knocked on several neighbors’ doors asking for directions before stopping at the Reillys’ home. Prosecutors say when he knocked on the Reillys’ door, he asked whether the delivery was supposed to be made to their address.

When John Reilly told him to leave the property, the driver got back into his car and backed out of the driveway. Still, Reilly exited his home armed with a .45 caliber Glock pistol and fired off a shot into his front lawn, according to the DA’s office.

Prosecutors say that Reilly also pointed the gun at the driver’s car and opened fire again.

Surveillance footage showed the moments Reilly fired off a warning shot on his lawn, yelling, “Go!” before taking aim at the driver’s car and firing off another two shots.

One of those bullets pierced the driver’s car and lodged itself in the driver’s lower back, causing severe injuries. The victim had to undergo surgery that required the removal of more than two feet of his small bowel to treat his wounds.

Neither authorities nor family members have released the victim’s identity, but his family told local news outlets that he recently moved to the neighboring town of Middletown after immigrating from West Africa. He had been working for DoorDash for a month before the shooting.

Reilly was charged in June with second-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, to which he has pleaded not guilty. His trial in this case will start in February.

The day after the shooting, investigators questioned Reilly’s wife, Selina, who said that she knew nothing about the incident.

However, after she was questioned, she deleted 17 videos from the home’s doorbell camera. As she was deleting the footage, an investigator returned and questioned her again, and she still denied knowing anything about anyone visiting the home on the night of the shooting.

Nelson-Reilly then texted her friend to let them know that she had permanently deleted the videos.

“The investigation into the unjustified violence allegedly perpetrated in this case was stymied by this defendant’s alleged calculated actions to delete video footage of the crime,” said District Attorney David M. Hoovler. “We will not be thwarted from our pursuit of justice by those who seek to undermine the efforts of law enforcement to uncover the truth. To the contrary, we will relentlessly follow the evidence and the law to hold accountable those responsible for violent crime. We will continue to advocate on behalf of crime victims.”

Nelson-Reilly’s next court appearance is set for Jan. 5.

Her husband, John Reilly, was first appointed as the Town of Chester Highway Superintendent in March 2021. According to the Times Union, he has refused to step down despite calls from community members for his resignation.

Law enforcement also learned that Reilly possessed a Federal Firearms License (FFL) that permits him to sell firearms. However, he had no state firearms license or pistol permit, so he could not lawfully possess those guns in New York.