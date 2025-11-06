‘What If You Hurt Me?’: Uber Driver Dials 911 to Report a Black Passenger Because He Asked Her to Play Music During the Ride

A set of viral TikTok videos shows the moment an Uber driver dialed 911 to tell a dispatcher she didn’t feel safe after a Black passenger had asked her to play music.

Jamil Fullman, who goes by @sayheyjay on TikTok, posted footage of his encounter with an Uber driver during a ride to the state fair in Dallas, Texas.

Fullman explained that the ride started well until he asked to play music through the driver’s aux cord or her Bluetooth.

Dallas Uber driver freaks out after passenger asks her to play music. (Photo: @sayheyjay/TikTok)

He said the driver refused because she was driving and didn’t want to try to connect his phone while operating her vehicle.

Fullman agreed with her reasoning. Later, once they hit nearly standstill traffic on the highway, he asked the driver again if they could try connecting his phone.

The driver refused again, so Fullman asked if she could turn on the radio instead.

Fullman said that’s when the driver started scolding and yelling at him and his friend, so he started recording the conversation.

In the video, viewers can hear the driver saying she’s uncomfortable and that they’re “forcing” her to comply with their requests for music. She also adds that she’s troubled by the fact that they rolled down her back windows.

“I’m not comfortable. I will pull over, you cancel the ride,” the woman is heard saying before threatening to dial 911. “I’m gonna call the cops because I’m scared. My whole body is shaking. The way you guys are, like, forcing me.”

Fullman and his friend try to calm the woman down, explaining that she doesn’t have to play any music, but the woman continues her tirade, expressing her discomfort with Fullman’s conduct even as he remains composed and collected in the backseat.

“I apologize if I offended you,” Fullman calmly says to her.

“My whole body is shaking. No, I’m not gonna take you to the destination. What if you guys might hurt me? I’m not comfortable,” the woman declares. “What if you hurt me because you’re so angry?”

Fullman then asks the driver to find a safe area to drop them off so they can request another Uber.

The driver then switches gears for a bit, acting friendly toward Fullman’s friend, while completely ignoring Fullman.

A second clip shows the moment the driver calls the police despite Fullman making multiple requests for her to drop him and his friend off.

She tells the dispatcher that one passenger is making her nervous and claims that he’s behaving weirdly.

“He is asking me to play music while I’m driving on the highway, and I explained many times that, ‘sir, I cannot; this is dangerous,'” the driver tells the dispatcher on speakerphone. “I don’t know, ma’am. I don’t feel safe. I just want you to stay with me until I drop him.”

She then tells the dispatcher she wants to make a report.

Fullman also asks the dispatcher for a non-emergency number to file his own report.

The clip ends after Fullman asks the driver to pull over again, and she finally lets him and his friend out of the car.

His clips drew nearly 700,000 views on TikTok. Many viewers encouraged him to file a complaint with Uber.

“She can’t turn on the radio because she’s driving but can have a full blown argument while looking at yall through her back window? And he was so calm and respectful but yet she was scared?” one person commented.

“She’s just trying to weaponize the police,” another person wrote.

Fullman shared that he reported the driver to Uber but has not yet received a response from the company.