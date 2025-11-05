‘He’s Going to Cry?’: Newsom Smacks Down Trump with Savage Meme as Viewers Watch Him Unravel in Real Time Amid Election Fallout

Democrats issued a brutal takedown of Republicans on Nov. 4, winning crucial election races driven by massive voter turnout.

From New York to Mississippi to California, the party gained ground by beating President Donald Trump at his own game. After his stunning win in the New York mayoral race, Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani had a message for Trump in his victory speech: “I know you’re watching… turn the volume up!”

Gavin Newsom drags Donald Trump with a new nickname. Photo credit: Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images; Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

But no one trolls MAGA as mercilessly as California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who posted a WWE parody meme on X that had the whole internet in stitches.

Newsom chose the unforgettable moment wrestling champions Shawn Michaels and Triple H tag-teamed a smackdown of WWE’s CEO Vince McMahon, with some very familiar faces placed over the wrestlers — and you can guess who played the CEO.

Now that’s what we call a takedown. pic.twitter.com/f6wTK6FCjx — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) November 5, 2025

“Now that’s what we call a takedown,” Newsom captioned the video of “Obama” high kicking “Trump” in the face after the president was knocked with a trash can lid and body slammed by the California governor. Meanwhile, “JD Vance” lay writhing on the wrestling mat in the background.

The video showed Mamdani power-slamming former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo — whom he defeated in the New York race — and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez as “The Eradictor,” the legendary WWE Raw wrestler Rhea Ripley.

As soon as Proposition 50 was projected to pass, Newsom started in with the jabs. At an Election Night news conference, he declared, “Donald Trump is a historic president. He is the most historically unpopular president in modern history. In every critical category, Donald Trump is underwater.”

Passage of the proposition grants California lawmakers the authority to temporarily redraw the state’s congressional district map to help Democrats pick up five more seats in the U.S. House of Representatives. It was a strategy out of the Republican playbook: Texas redrew the congressional map this past summer, and Democrats hope Prop 50 will help counter that.

In blue-leaning states, and even in some red areas, Democrats won major victories, including in Mississippi, where they flipped two state Senate seats and one seat in the Mississippi House following court-ordered special redistricting elections intended to provide greater representation for Black voters. For the first time in 13 years, Mississippi has cracked the Republican supermajority in the Senate.

In Virginia, Democrat Abigail Spanberger won the governor’s race. Republicans flamed out in New Jersey and Georgia as well.

Meanwhile, Trump has been distancing himself from the wreckage, saying Republicans would have triumphed if only his name had been on the ballot. In the aftermath, he took to Truth Social to shout, “‘TRUMP WASN’T ON THE BALLOT, AND SHUTDOWN, WERE THE TWO REASONS THAT REPUBLICANS LOST ELECTIONS TONIGHT,’ according to Pollsters.”

But polling numbers tell a different story. In New York, Mamdani received more votes (at least 1.03 million) than all other candidates combined. In California, at least 63.8 percent of voters supported redrawing the maps.

Mississippi Democrats “worked tirelessly to make inroads in tough territory,” said Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee President Heather Williams. “Voters are ready to stand up against Republicans’ extreme agenda and hold them accountable.”

Trump appeared disheveled and puffy-eyed during a press conference on Wednesday, where he blamed the election results on the government shutdown that has lasted for 36 days.

“But I thought we’d have a discussion after the press leaves about what last night represented and what we should do about it, and also about the shutdown and how that relates to last night. I think if you read the pollsters, the shutdown was a big factor, negative, for the Republicans,” he said.