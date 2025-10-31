‘She’s Married to Bobby Brainworms’: Cheryl Hines Still Griping About ‘The View’ Host Sunny Hostin Ripping Husband RFK Jr. Instead of Sticking to the Topic

‘She’s Married to Bobby Brainworms’: Cheryl Hines Still Can’t Shake ‘The View’s Sunny Hostin Putting Her Husband RFK Jr. on Blast

Actress Cheryl Hines is still reeling from her heated exchange on “The View,” where she faced a full-on interrogation about her marriage to Department of Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

The tense back-and-forth left viewers stunned. Hines, who struggled to keep her composure on camera, later revealed she was invited to promote her memoir — not to defend her marriage. She admitted she never saw the blindsided moment coming, especially with millions watching live.

Cheryl Hines says “The View” hosts ambushed her with questions about RFK Jr. instead of discussing her memoir, but readers think she should have seen it coming. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images; TheView/YouTube)

‘I Bet She Won’t Leave’: Cheryl Hines Sets Off a Firestorm After Exposing Husband Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s ‘Slick’ Attempt to Shift the Spotlight After Cheating Scandal

While promoting her upcoming book, “Unscripted,” the 60-year-old “Curb Your Enthusiasm” star found herself defending her husband’s political positions and qualifications rather than sharing the personal stories she’d come to discuss.

When asked whether “The View” hosts met her expectations on the “Hot Mics with Billy Bush” podcast, Hines said she’s still processing what took place during her Oct. 14 appearance on the ABC daytime talk show.

“You know, I was actually hoping that it was going to be more personal on ‘The View,’” Hines explained to Bush. “But it was what it was. They just wanted to grill me about Bobby.”

The statement landed with the weight of genuine disappointment, reflecting an interview that strayed far from the intimate conversation about her life and career she’d anticipated. Bush pressed further, asking whether she could sense when someone hadn’t actually read her book.

Hines’ one-word response said everything: “Yes.”

She elaborated with measured grace, noting, “I mean, I don’t think the ladies on ‘The View’ asked me one question about my book. But, you know, that’s OK.”

People magazine readers weighed in on Hines’ complaints.

One person said, “I watched that episode. They were all very respectful to her & you can tell by their questions that they read the book. Cheryl is following the MAGA playbook of woe is me, they were mean, etc. Her career is over & she knows it.”

Another agreed with that assessment, adding, “I also watched the episode, and yes they were very respectful of her. She should have expected questions about him, she is married to him!”

The conversation took a particularly pointed turn with one reader expressing bewilderment at Hines’ surprise, questioning, “I am surprised at Mrs. RFK, Jr.’s reaction to The View’s ‘grilling’ of her is such a shock, what did she think? Bobby is always under a spotlight due to his outrageous beliefs and statements!”

Perhaps most cutting was the reader who simply stated, “Well, I question why she’s married to Bobby Brainworms, but here we are,” prompting another to respond, “I think a lot of us question that.”

“The View” co-host Sunny Hostin didn’t hold back when confronting Hines head-on about her husband’s controversial reputation. Hostin accused Kennedy of spreading “a lot of misinformation,” before adding, “The problem, respectfully, is that your husband is the least qualified Department of Health and Human Services head we’ve had in history. I think that’s very dangerous.”

Hines’ television appearance occurred against the backdrop of serious marital turbulence.

Just a year earlier, allegations emerged that Kennedy had engaged in what journalist Olivia Nuzzi described as a “personal relationship” during his presidential campaign, though she maintained it never became physical.

Cheryl Hines has appeared to ditch her wedding ring after news broke of her husband Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s alleged relationship with New York Magazine reporter, Olivia Nuzzi. pic.twitter.com/VGsnbVKHsX — Access Hollywood (@accesshollywood) September 23, 2024

The revelation rocked their marriage, particularly when three additional women affiliated with Kennedy’s anti-vaccine organization claimed to have had affairs with him, according to the Seattle Times.

Kennedy’s representatives categorically denied all allegations, but tabloids report Hines seriously contemplated divorce before ultimately deciding to work through the crisis.

Despite the storm swirling around them, the couple presented a united front for their 11th wedding anniversary in August.

“Thanks for eleven years of love and laughter. You fill all my empty spaces,” the disgraced husband tweeted, alongside a photo of the two looking madly in love.

Thanks for eleven years of love and laughter. You fill all my empty spaces. pic.twitter.com/zvXw9NRLYB — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) August 3, 2025

As Hines continues her book tour, her candid conversation with Bush reveals an actress still processing an interview that strayed far from what she’d envisioned. While she maintains a diplomatic stance, saying the experience “was what it was,” her disappointment is clear.

Meanwhile, readers remain divided on whether “The View” hosts simply asked the questions everyone wanted answered, or whether they ambushed a guest who came to discuss her book.

What’s undeniable is that weeks later, people are still talking about it, and Hines is still reflecting on an appearance that became about everything except the memoir she’d hoped to promote.