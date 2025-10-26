‘Delusional Psycho’: Trump and Felon Pal Steve Bannon Insist He’ll Take a Third Term and Says ‘There’s a Plan’

Both convicted felon President Donald Trump and his former chief strategist and fellow convicted felon Steve Bannon are talking about Trump remaining in office for a third term.

Bannon was extremely blunt in an interview this week with The Economist, saying Trump will remain in office for at least a third term, something both Trump and his cronies have hinted at repeatedly.

“He’s gonna get a third term,” Bannon said. “Trump is gonna be president in ’28, and people just ought to get accommodated with that.”

When asked about the 22nd Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which limits U.S. presidents to two terms in office, Bannon played coy, claiming, “There’s many different alternatives” to keep Trump in office, although he did not specify what he thinks they are.

“At the appropriate time, we’ll lay out what the plan is,” he said, adding, “But there’s a plan and President Trump will be the president in ‘28.”

“President Trump will be the president of the United States, and the country needs him to be president of the United States. We have to finish what we started,” Trump’s main strategy architect of his first term in office teased menacingly.

Then he went on to call Trump “a vehicle of divine providence,” “an instrument.”

Also, earlier this week in the Oval Office, Trump seemed to imply that he’s on board with Bannon and with whatever “the plan” is to keep him in the White House.

“We’re really, ah we’re really, I think it’s got to be, it’s got to be handled in a proper way. If it’s not handled in a proper way, but we don’t want it to happen again. We can never let what happened in the 2020 election happen again. We just can’t let that happen. And so the way we go, I know Kash [Patel] is working on it, everybody’s working on it, and certainly Tulsi [Gabbard] is working on it. We can’t let that happen again to our country,” he insisted.

The backlash over Trump’s implying again that he might not leave office after his second term was swift.

“This is pure tyrant stunting. He’s weaponizing federal agencies and allies to keep a lie alive, undermining the very foundations of democracy. It’s not ‘election integrity’—it’s a full-on blueprint for power grabs, and anyone who goes along is complicit in eroding the rule of law. Total institutional sabotage,” X user Charles Perreira predicted.

Others agree. “I don’t think people realize that Donald Trump is setting the stage for a national emergency declaration to take over elections ahead of 2026,” Threads user Aaron Pernas stated above a Trump post on his platform, Truth Social.

In the post, Trump questions whether former President Barack Obama actually believes that Biden won the 2020 election, getting more votes than Obama did in crucial swing states.

The problem is that Trump just doesn’t understand Americans were done with him and wanted him out, but it might not be so simple in 2028.