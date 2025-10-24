‘The Patch’: Serena Williams’ ‘Unbelievable Body’ in a Tight Dress Has Fans Losing It After Zooming In

When Serena Williams touched down in Spain for a prestigious awards ceremony this week, she brought more than just her legendary tennis record.

The 43-year-old champion brought her good looks and spontaneous dance moves that reminded everyone why she’s always been in a league of her own.

Williams arrived at Oviedo’s Hotel Reconquista on Oct. 23 ahead of receiving the 2025 Princess of Asturias Award for Sports and immediately had onlookers zooming in on her curves.

Serena Williams danced in a designer dress at a Spanish awards ceremony, but social media got distracted by an armpit check and her blond hair choices. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Stepping out in a caramel-brown draped midi dress by Polish luxury designer Magda Butrym, Williams greeted the waiting crowd with unexpected flair.

When bagpipers began playing on the hotel steps, the mother of two broke into an impromptu dance, shimmying and moving to the traditional Spanish sounds with genuine enthusiasm that had guests reaching for their phones, according to El Confidential.

Still feeling herself, she posted a video of her dancing in a closet in the hotel, pairing the performance with Def Leppard’s “Pour Some Sugar On Me” on Instagram.

“Gorgeousness, stunning … unbelievable body,” wrote one person, while another said, “The goat is enjoying that new body.”

Williams has been flaunting her new body all over Instagram since coming clean about taking weight-loss supplements since giving birth to her second daughter, and struggling to fit comfortably in a designer denim skirt.

Her dance moment quickly found its way to Fashion Bomb Daily’s social media page, where followers had more to say about Williams’ skintight dress. One wrote, “Her body was bodying before. This is not it, Boo!”

Shutting down critics, one fan hit back, “She looks great. Leave her be. Y’all want to hate for no reason. At least her makeup looks a lot better than it used to.”

The supportive sentiment reflected appreciation for Williams’ authentic joy at the international celebration.

Her choice of attire certainly warranted attention. The Magda Butrym creation, priced at approximately $2,475, featured a high closed neckline with a distinctive crossover cape-like detail flowing across the upper bodice into long fitted sleeves.

The stretchy fabric hugged her athletic physique, with a central seam releasing strategic draping that showcased her powerful build. Williams paired the form-fitting midi with classic pointed-toe pumps in a deeper chocolate shade. She kept accessories minimal, opting for oversized teardrop earrings that added sparkle, while wearing her hair loose with natural makeup that let her radiant smile take center stage.

However, eagle-eyed viewers noticed something during her enthusiastic dancing that sparked conversation.

“She did the armpit sniff. I learned from a belly dance instructor to be careful not to do that in photos/videos,” one commenter observed, referencing a moment when Williams appeared to check herself mid-movement. Another noticed the darker strip under her arm and wrote, “The patch.”

Repost: Serena Williams denies skin bleaching allegations



"For you haters out there, I do not bleach my skin.I’m a dark Black woman, and I love who I am, and I love how I look.”_



Still the GOAT _ 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/w1ZnafT0eR — Voice Of Our Ancestors Channel (@VoiceOfOurAnces) December 3, 2024

The champion has addressed the chatter before, but critics still push baseless claims about her look — accusing her of skin lightening and chasing Eurocentric beauty ideals through her hair choices and marriage to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian.

Fans noticed the couple’s weight gain back in May, but by July, Williams unveiled a noticeably slimmer figure, one of her leanest looks yet. She consistently showed footage of herself working out but many still speculated she had assistance courtesy of GLP-1. She acquired a prescription from the telehealth company Ro that’s made from a class of drugs that can include well-known brand names such as Ozempic, Wegovy and others.

The scrutiny stands in stark contrast to the honor that brought Williams to Spain.

Considered one of the greatest athletes in history, her extraordinary record includes 73 individual titles, 23 Grand Slam championships, and four Olympic gold medals. The Princess of Asturias Award recognizes not only her athletic excellence but also her advocacy for gender equality and educational opportunities. At a news conference, Williams expressed, according to Marca, being “at a loss for words” over the recognition, calling it a “real honor” that made her feel “fulfilled.”

King Felipe, Queen Letizia, and their daughters, Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofía, presided over the ceremony at Oviedo’s Campoamor Theater, where Williams received her award alongside other distinguished honorees from various disciplines.