‘She Forgets’: Hillary Clinton Slapped Down by MAGA After Attacking Trump’s Decision — Folks Waste No Time Airing Out Her Dirty Laundry

Hillary Clinton tried to score a few points by trashing Donald Trump’s lavish White House makeover — but instead of landing a hit, she handed her critics a golden opportunity to drag her through the digital mud.

Clinton fired off a fiery post on X, blasting Trump’s $300 million demolition project. But before the dust could settle, the internet struck back, dragging up the scandal that still haunts her from inside that same building decades ago.

Hillary Clinton sparked a firestorm online over her dig at Donald Trump as her husband Bill Clinton’s past comes back to haunt her. (Photos by Larry Marano/Getty Images; CHIP SOMODEVILLA/POOL/AFP via Getty Images; Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

‘Did Monica Send Well Wishes?’: Hillary Clinton’s Anniversary Tribute to Bill Stirs Flashbacks of Monica Lewinsky Scandal That Rocked Their Marriage

Sharing an image from the Washington Post showing rubble accumulating as demolition crews stripped the East Wing’s facade, Clinton wrote, “It’s not his house. It’s your house. And he’s destroying it.”

The critique targeted Trump’s ambitious plan to build a $250 million ballroom where the East Wing currently stands, a project that has ignited fierce debate across political lines.

But social media users weren’t having it. After MAGA representative Emily Pierce posted the remark on Instagram, her followers swiftly redirected the conversation toward the Clinton family’s own controversial White House tenure.

It’s not his house.



It’s your house.



And he’s destroying it. pic.twitter.com/YchFF5U1nO — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 21, 2025

“Your husband had intimate relations in the Oval Office. Prolly should sit this one out,” one user fired back.

Another chimed in with equal force: “Many of the presidents who resided there make changes for the positive unlike what occurred when you lived there.”

The digital pile-on continued as someone else recalled, “And she took a bunch of furniture that didn’t belong to them. Guess she forgets that they made her bring the stuff back.”

The New York Post reported that the Clintons indeed removed $28,000 in furnishings from the White House’s permanent collection, plus hundreds of thousands of dollars in flatware when Bill Clinton left office in 2001.

Daily Mail readers joined the conversation too, with one writing: “She claims, ‘It’s not his house, but our house!’ Well, if that is true, I want her to know I did not give her hubby permission to use the Oval office for a rendezvous with an young intern.”

Another observer added bluntly: “Remember the Clinton that defiled the white house- Monica Lewinsky ring a bell?”

Trump’s renovation has sparked passionate responses from both supporters and detractors.

The president has already transformed the Oval Office into an opulent space featuring heavy gold-trimmed décor, ornate frames, and even installed a large mirror on the West Wing colonnade where he can catch his reflection upon exiting. The East Wing demolition, which began Tuesday, Oct. 21, will make room for a sprawling 90,000-square-foot ballroom expected to be completed before Trump leaves office in 2029.

The White House has insisted the entire undertaking is funded through private donations, with spokesperson Abigail Jackson telling Fox News that these “long-needed upgrades will benefit generations of future presidents and American visitors to the People’s House.”

Yet Hillary Clinton’s critique inadvertently resurrected painful memories from the 1990s.

Bill Clinton’s relationship with White House intern Monica Lewinsky, which began in 1995 when she was 24 and he was 51, remains one of the most infamous presidential scandals in American history. Their encounters in the Oval Office eventually led to Clinton’s 1998 impeachment trial after physical evidence confirmed the relationship.

Good Sunday morning, welcome to August 17th…

On this date in 1998, President Bill Clinton delivered a TV address to the nation in which he admitted his relationship with White House intern Monica Lewinsky was “wrong” but denied previously committing perjury.

Clinton and… pic.twitter.com/QnKMqbW5RC — Jeff Carlton (@JeffWCarlton) August 17, 2025

The scandal’s long shadow extends beyond politics into entertainment.

Former “Tonight Show” host Jay Leno recently faced his own reckoning when Lewinsky, now 52, appeared on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast in February 2025. She revealed that a Center for Media and Public Affairs study showed she ranked among Leno’s top ten subjects throughout his entire career, with 454 jokes made at Lewinsky’s expense. The comedian also told 4,607 jokes about Bill Clinton during his late-night tenure.

Not everyone sided against Hillary Clinton. One commenter defended her position: “She is right & all Trump is going to do is turn The White House into his tacky design of gold and white everything at taxpayers’ cost. He has no idea what class truly is.”

The internet’s message was clear: those who live in glass houses should not throw stones, especially when the windows are already cracked.