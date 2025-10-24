‘I’m Screaming!!’: Senator Warren Calls Trump the Most Savage Nickname In a Freudian Slip and Doesn’t Miss a Beat — Viewers Say It’s Her Payback

It started out as a routine show of support on the Senate floor — until Sen. Elizabeth Warren delivered an unforgettable moment aimed squarely at President Donald Trump that instantly broke the internet.

The Massachusetts Democrat rose to back her colleague Sen. Jeff Merkley during his marathon speech when, somewhere between passion and precision, she let slip a word that had viewers replaying the clip in disbelief.

Senator Elizabeth Warren was the talk of the town yesterday after her Freudian slip went viral. (Credit: Getty Images)

Merkley’s speech stretched for 22 hours and 37 minutes, starting at 6:21 p.m. on Tuesday and running until 4:58 p.m. Wednesday, according to CBS News.

He slammed Trump over his deportation policies, the canceled federal programs, the politization of the Justice Department and the deployment of National Guard troops into American cities.

“I’ve come to the Senate floor tonight to ring the alarm bells,” the Oregon Democrat said as he started his long address. “We’re in the most perilous moment, the biggest threat to our republic since the Civil War. President Trump is shredding our Constitution.”

Sen. Jeff Merkley spoke for 22+ hours to call out the GOP's rubber-stamp Congress and Trump’s authoritarian power grab. This is how democracy dies—unless we fight back. pic.twitter.com/FXnqDSoVy4 — Free Citizens (@free_citizens1) October 23, 2025

Other Democrats helped him out by asking him long, extended questions to give him a break during the marathon session, including Warren.

And that’s when it happened.

“I am proud to join my friend Jeff Merkley in saying this part out loud. Donald c-nt Trump is not a king, he will never be a king, and America does not bow down to kings,” Warren proclaimed. She didn’t seem to realize what she’d just said as she didn’t appear to flinch nor attempt to walk it back.

Whether she realized it or not, the audacity of saying it out loud without apology sent social media into overdrive with praise.

“SHE SAID WHAT SHE SAID,” Threads user Ami Berger cheered, while another joked that Warren knew exactly what she was doing, “She knows what she said, lol”

To which a viewer respoded, “You don’t instantly correct a mistake like that..lol Bravo to her. You know that word is NOT in her vernacular normally.”

Other remarks included, “Brilliant,” “I’m stealing this” and She really said that!!!!! I am screaming!!!”

“Her Freudian slip is showing and we love it!” another X user chimed in.

Another user praised Warren for finally getting her revenge after Trump’s repeated name-calling.

“Bravo, Elizabeth Warren! After damn near a decade of being called Pocahontas…🙌🏾🙌🏾,” noted a user.

In a press release after the speech, Warren repeated “Donald Trump is not a king. He will never be a king. And America does not bow down to kings.” Again, not addressing her moment that had gone viral for calling out Trump in more ways than one.

She did however call him to the carpet for his policies and the toll they are already taking on many Americans.

“Families hanging on by their fingernails cannot afford insurance premiums jumping by hundreds of dollars a month,” Warren continued. “Those are the families Democrats are fighting for right this minute — and Republicans won’t even come to the table. Republicans are off on vacation,” Warren stated, referring to the ongoing government shutdown now entering a fourth week.

She also criticized Trump’s hypocrisy in refusing to negotiate with Democrats over extending health care subsidies yet preparing to send billions of dollars to bail out Argentina’s president.

“The American people are begging us to do something about the skyrocketing cost of living. They are crying out for help. But Donald Trump can’t hear them over the sound of the bulldozers that are demolishing a chunk of the White House to build his brand new ballroom,” she said.

BREAKING: The ENTIRE East Wing of the White House is GONE.



TRUMP LIED!



Obama would have been immediately impeached for this. pic.twitter.com/XdqByIeSi3 — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) October 23, 2025

Trump has torn down the East Wing of the White House to build a $300 million dollar ballroom he claims Republican donors are paying for. Though a new report, sheds light on who’s actually paying for the ballroom.

Warren’s disgust with and disdain of Trump is no secret. They’ve engaged in a war of words for years, but she has never publicly called him names like he has called her.

Trump has repeatedly called Warren “Pocahantas” over her assertions that she has Native American ancestry. A DNA test in 2018 confirmed she does have an indigenous ancestor. More recently he’s escalated his insults. Just last month during a televised meeting with the president of Argentina, Trump interrupted his Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent to plug in an insult to Warren.

“She has no idea what she’s doing,” Trump said. “She’s a nasty, horrible senator.” Then closed with, “Other than that, I like her very much.”