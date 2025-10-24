‘She Got the Access Skin Cut Off’: Amy Schumer’s Bathroom Selfie Leaves Fans Stunned By How Small She’s Gotten After Zooming In

Amy Schumer just proved that the best bathroom selfies come with makeup-free faces, cluttered counters, and abs that make people do a double-take.

The actress and comedian recently gave fans an unfiltered peek into her morning routine with a selfie posted on Instagram Story that gave a shocking view of how small she’s gotten since beginning her weight loss journey.

Amy Schumer’s 30-pound weight loss has fans both applauding her transparency and debating her methods. (Photo: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

Dressed in a mauve sports bra and blue lounge shorts, the 44-year-old entertainer stood before her bathroom mirror and proudly declared: “No filter, no filler, no clean mirror.”

The image revealed her impressively taut midsection, the visible result of a 30-pound weight loss that’s had everyone talking.

Schumer’s hair was pulled back, face free of makeup, and her counter was cluttered with everyday skin care products, creating a relatable scene that resonated with followers who appreciated the authenticity.

Amy Schumer’s bathroom mirror might be dirty, but her transformation is crystal clear. (Photo: AmySchumer/Instagram)

The casual snapshot followed another appearance where Schumer showcased her slimmed-down silhouette while strolling with friends in a chic dual-toned brown sweater and dark blue jeans.

Newsbreak readers’ reactions to Schumer’s journey painted a complex picture of public opinion. One commenter wrote, “Lipo and then she got the access skin cut off. Unless she stays on a semi glutide (which are terrible for your health) forever the weight will come back in force.”

Many recognized the she looked much “thinner” than previous years. Though another said, “Losses 30 lbs and still looks swollen and flabby. congratulations i guess.”

Others were more supportive. “Funny or not, she lost weight, my respects go out to her. Be happy for her, instead, all these haters are talking bad about her. Look at the real picture. Good for her,” one person defended.

Another declared, “Wow! Amy looks absolutely beautiful, you can sure tell she takes great care of herself.”

But it was a photo from Las Vegas that really got people talking. Posing with friends in a black minidress and heels, her long legs became the star of the show.

Fellow actress Selma Blair kept it simple with “Leggggggs,” and Schumer herself responded to the attention, writing, “Loving the love. My legs thank you!”

Meanwhile, another said, “I think it’s great that she lost the weight but when she’s in the picture with the other two ladies, her eyes and her face looks gaunt. They don’t look right.”

The mother of one has been refreshingly honest about using GLP-1 medications to shed the pounds, though her path wasn’t smooth. According to Hello! Magazine, three years ago, the “Trainwreck” star tried Wegovy with disastrous results. Then came Ozempic, which left her bedridden and vomiting.

As she revealed on “The Howard Stern Show,” despite losing 30 pounds quickly, Schumer couldn’t even lift her head off the pillow. Eventually, Mounjaro proved to be her solution, and when combined with hormone replacement therapy for perimenopause everything clicked into place.

In July, Schumer shared a vacation photo that showed just how far she’d come. Standing on what appeared to be a yacht deck, she wore a black one-piece with white straps, posing against a backdrop of forested mountains and calm blue water. The image sparked an unexpected comparison when one observer noted, “Amy looks exactly like Karoline Leavitt she could be her twin sister.”

The reference to the 27-year-old White House press secretary, who shares Schumer’s blue eyes, blond hair, thin lips and rounded cheeks, added an interesting twist to the conversation about her transformation.

Meanwhile, her “Unfrosted” co-star Melissa McCarthy, whom fans used to confuse with Schumer, has been on her own transformation journey, recently turning heads at the Daytime Beauty Awards in Los Angeles.

The 55-year-old actress commanded attention in a cropped black blazer paired with tight-fitting pants covered in silver studs. Her weight loss story spans over two decades, from an all-liquid diet in 2003 that left her feeling depleted, to incorporating Pilates and boxing for a healthier 30-pound drop. McCarthy’s philosophy shifted from restriction to balance, embracing self-acceptance over self-criticism.