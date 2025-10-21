‘Why Can’t You Spell? Like Ever?’: Viral Trump Post Ignites Chaos Online as Fans Zoom In on One Word — Then Realize the Whole Thing Might Be Fake

A viral post tied to Donald Trump is circulating online fueling debates about his intelligence, or lack thereof.

The error-prone president, 79, touts himself as being among the best and the brightest of world leaders, but his inability to spell is equally as baffling as his rambling speeches and mispronunciation of everyday words.

President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Argentina’s President Javier Milei in the Cabinet Room at the White House on Oct. 14. (Photo: Andrew Caballero-Reynolds via Getty Images)

Case in point is a screenshot that appears to show a parody post of him exclaiming, “I’M NOT INCOMPITENT!!!” and leaving some people in a state of total disbelief.

His critics, Rosie O’Donnell included, beg to differ that Trump is, in fact, an inept representation of the United States. When the post appeared on IG, the comedian and others who appeared to find the post believable could not resist an opportunity to heckle the president over the eye-catching typo.

First to bat was a user who commented, “No surprise from someone that thought it’s a good idea to nix the department of education.”

A second person took a swipe at Trump when they shared, “First learn how to spell it idiot.” A third user typed, “The lights on but spellchecker is NOT.”

O’Donnell simply quipped, “Oh yes u are.” She and Trump have been publicly sparring since 2006, when she criticized the real estate developer about his lack of morals and adulterous past on “The View.”

The former TV host also protested the “madman in charge” in 2018, months after he won the 2017 presidential election. In March 2025, two months after his second inauguration, she relocated her family to Ireland to avoid living under his administration.

He hit back in a Truth Social post that read, in part, “I am giving serious consideration to taking away her Citizenship. She is a Threat to Humanity, and should remain in the wonderful Country of Ireland, if they want her.”

Multiple people joked that he confused incompetent with another word. One of the reactions stated, “I think he meant incontinent.” For months, Trump has been the subject of rumors that suggest he wears adult diapers and smells of a foul stench. However, while the viral “incompitent” tweet is believed to be fake, but Trump’s spelling woes are not.

“I think it’s outrages that a Whistleblower is a CIA Agent.” Ed Rollins @FoxNews — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 4, 2019

In 2019, his furious Twitter fingers typed, “I think it’s outrages that a Whistleblower is a CIA Agent,” seemingly without batting an eye at the obvious misspelling of outrageous.

A response to the gaffe read, “Why can’t you spell? Like ever? Why do you always misspell? All these devices have spell check!”

Someone else mocked him when they typed, “Your attack on the English language is a high crime or misdemeanor. It’s outrages!” Political foe attorney George Conway retweeted the blunder to call Trump “so dumb.”

In 2018 “The Apprentice” co-producer boasted that his track record included being a successful businessman, TV star and the Republican candidate who defeated Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election.

….Actually, throughout my life, my two greatest assets have been mental stability and being, like, really smart. Crooked Hillary Clinton also played these cards very hard and, as everyone knows, went down in flames. I went from VERY successful businessman, to top T.V. Star….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2018

Trump bragged, “Actually, throughout my life, my two greatest assets have been mental stability and being, like, really smart.” That unchecked confidence even led Trump to declare himself as “a very stable genius” in a subsequent tweet.

Public mistakes like spelling and misspeaking have become trademark’s of Trump’s second administration. The apparent parody post also his fueled speculation about his cognitive decline, although he denies the claims.