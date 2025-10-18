‘Look at Her!’: Karoline Leavitt’s Bizarre ‘Little Bounce’ While Spewing Her Most Unhinged Lie Yet Has Viewers Saying They’ve Never Seen Anything Like It

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt delivered a performance on Fox News that left even seasoned political watchers stunned — not just for what she said, but how she said it.

Leavitt shamelessly called half of all Americans “Hamas terrorists, illegal aliens and violent criminals” in a wildly shocking tirade on Fox.

White Press Karoline Leavitt faces immense backlash for recent comments on Democrats. (Credit: Fox News/Aaron Rupar Video Screengrab)

The vitriolic attack on Democrats came after she was asked about a video in which the front-runner in New York’s mayoral race, democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani, refused to say he thinks Hamas should disarm.

A furious Leavitt didn’t hold back, sinking to the lowest level of any White House press secretary in modern history debasing Democratic voters and even seeming to lay the groundwork for future arrests as she tried to stoke violence against them.

“The Democrat party’s main constituency are made up of Hamas terrorists, illegal aliens and violent criminals. That is who the Democrat party is catering to,” she sputtered with a grin lighting up her face.

“Not the Trump administration, not the White House and not the Republican party who is standing up for law abiding Americans, not just across the country but around the world,” she screeched.

Leavitt: "The Democrat Party's main constituency is made up of Hamas terrorists, illegal aliens, and violent criminals." pic.twitter.com/IcJwhYYV5x — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 16, 2025

The 20-second clip of Leavitt’s comment immediately went viral on social media. Just one post on Threads garnered over 5,000 comments. Another on X garnered another 7,000 plus comments.

“These are new levels of propaganda. Even the tone and cadence of her voice is giving authoritarian vibes. This is so so so very bad for our country,” Alex Amaro Music worried in a post on Threads.

“That’s the dumbest thing you’ve ever said KKK Katie,” another chimed in.

“Hahaha look at her! She can hardly contain herself insulting people who still dó want to live in freedom. That little bounce! Priceless,” Shooting the Breeze observed of Leavitt’s bizarre behavior.

Social media poster Paul Duffy has only one word to describe Leavitt’s rant, “Lunacy.”

Michigan Family Adventures said Leavitt exhibits the worst “mean-girl” spirit ever, “The amount of glee when telling lies about people she hates is a clear sign of the most basic, immature, mean-girl, sh-t ever and every adult woman recognizes it from junior high and high school.”

Plenty of people on social media called for a lawsuit against such inflammatory talk and the clear stoking of political violence.

“As a Democrat, we should file a class action suit against Fox News for inciting violence against us on their airwaves daily,” Threads user Meidas Kelly suggested.

“So she is slandering average Americans now? How about a class action law suit?” another Threads user pointed out.

Mamdani sparked controversy this week after an interview on Fox News in which he declined to directly answer whether Hamas should disarm and step aside in Gaza. When pressed by host Martha MacCallum, Mamdani said, “I don’t really have opinions about the future of Hamas and Israel beyond the question of justice and safety and the fact that anything has to abide by international law, and that applies to Hamas, that applies to the Israeli military and that applies to anyone you could ask me about.”

Mamdani went on Fox News and did not take the bait as Martha MacCallum repeatedly tried to get him to opine on Israel-Palestine, October 7, Trump, and other non-NYC issues pic.twitter.com/8zseu1RYzS — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 15, 2025

His response quickly drew backlash from critics who accused him of sympathizing with terrorists, while supporters argued his remarks were being taken out of context and reflected a consistent call for peace and legal accountability on all sides. The moment was especially notable given Mamdani’s prominence as one of the most outspoken progressive voices in the U.S. on the war in Gaza over the past two years.

Leavitt went on to say Trump is the one who wants peace and “freed Palestine.”

Israel and Hamas have a very fragile peace deal in place brokered by the Trump administration and other Arab countries, and it’s unclear whether the agreement will hold.

Leavitt’s comments also come just weeks after the assassination of right-wing influencer Charlie Kirk and calls from numerous Republicans to scale back inflammatory political rhetoric.