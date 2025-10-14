‘Now You’re Leaking!’: Black Man Preaching In Park Teaches Arrogant Racist a Lesson He Didin’t See Coming, Viral Video Shows

A wild video captures the moment a victim turned the tables on his gun-toting attacker, who went from yelling the N-word to saying “please” and “yes, sir.”

The clip, posted to social media on Oct. 13, began peacefully enough. A Black man opened his Bible and recited verses for a livestream from a park in Toronto, Canada. He was protesting Canadian Thanksgiving to honor the indigenous tribes whose land was stolen from them during colonization.

White man got more than he bargained for. (Credit: Woke Racist/X Video Screengrab)

At one point, a red-headed man approached him and suddenly brandished a gun. “You’re going to tell me to step, [N-word]. Who the f-ck are you, [N-word]?” he yelled, as the Black man urged him to “calm down” — even calling him a “brother” — and informing him that he was streaming live on social media.

“Go ahead and f-cking read. Cause you’re a f-cking priest, [N-word]?” he proceeded to rant. “And you’re going to f-cking talk to me? Who the f-ck are you?”

Amidst the expletives and racial slurs, the assailant claimed he was “Native” and also a “f-cking gangster.” He cocked his gun to intimidate the preacher, but his confidence was sorely misplaced. As soon as he grabbed the Black man’s face, all bets were off, and the two violently grappled to the ground.

Although the scuffle wasn’t visible on camera, viewers could hear the disturbing thud of punches and subsequent groans. Many in the comments expressed concern for the calm Bible-reader, as it wasn’t immediately clear from watching the video who had prevailed.

“Get the f-ck up! You know who you’re talking to?” a man could be heard yelling out of frame. The sounds of pounding continues as the man yells, “now you’re leaking!” to reference blood.

When the Black man popped into view, viewers breathed a collective sigh of relief when realizing he turned the tables on his attacker. He also obtained the gun, which was thankfully unloaded. Likely still running on adrenaline, he addressed his viewers: “Hey, everyone, look at this punk. Putting f-cking guns to my head. … We’re not f-cking choir boys, here. Don’t f-cking mess with me.”

“Went from Mr. Pastor to Mr. Blaster real quick,” exclaimed a person in the comments section on X, where the video has amassed 1.3 million views. “Had to put them bible verses on pause…”

After taking the blows, the man came back into the frame with a bloody face and an entirely different attitude, saying “I apologize, friend,” and “May I please?” when asking for his gun back, which the Black man refused. But he was armed with a disturbing excuse for his behavior:

“My brother said some Black guy robbed him in the street and that’s why I came to you,” he said. “I’m very sorry I approached you in the wrong thing. Okay, it was not you. I’m very sorry, sir.”

Viewers in the comments section on X were not amused. “He went from dropping all types of n-words to ‘buddy’ real quick after that man put belt to ass,” observed one. Another stated, “Still trying to implicate him in a crime to create a form of victimization. Just lies upon lies. Consequences, though.” Many agreed: “The fact he tried to cry victim after is wild.”

“So reading the Bible while black pisses them off too?” read a top comment, followed by “He picked the right one that day…”