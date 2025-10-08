‘Newsom Is Not Playing It Safe’: Gavin Newsom’s Latest ‘Spot-On’ Dig at Trump Causes Fans To Declare He’ll Be the Next President

Gavin Newsom‘s latest takedown of Donald Trump involves the California governor comparing the president to an 18th-century female aristocrat.

Over the last week, Newsom, 57, and his official press office account on X have been posting AI-generated images of Trump, 79, dressed as the last queen of France, Marie Antoinette.

King Louis XVI’s wife, who lived from 1755 to 1793, became the historical representation of an out-of-touch monarch who disregarded the needs of the common people.

California Governor Gavin Newsom’s latest jab at President Donald Trump targets his obsession with gold interior design. (Photo by JP Yim/Getty Images for Clinton Global Initiative; Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images)

‘Hilarious!’: Newsom Slaps Trump’s Son with Clapback So Brutal Everyone’s Convinced He Just Took the Gloves Off

“Trump ‘Marie Antoinette’ says, ‘No health care for you peasants, but a ballroom for the queen!’” Newsom’s press office page posted on Oct. 1, trolling Trump over his administration announcing the construction of a state ballroom on the White House complex for an estimated $200 million.

Fast-forward to Oct. 6, White House Deputy Chief of Staff Dan Scavino shared a 15-second clip of the Oval Office, which has been decorated in gold trim following Trump’s inauguration on Jan. 20, 2025.

Newsom reposted Scavino’s video and added a tongue-in-cheek statement along with the same Antoinette-themed fake photo of Trump dressed in 1700s-era womenswear.

“No health care for the stupid peasants, but look at the queen’s golden office! (Golden bidet not pictured),” Newsom wrote as the caption for his visual clapback at the president.

NO HEALTH CARE FOR THE STUPID PEASANTS, BUT LOOK AT THE QUEEN’S GOLDEN OFFICE!!



(GOLDEN BIDET NOT PICTURED) https://t.co/dMi9bEtqv6 pic.twitter.com/ARLzGTDntr — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) October 7, 2025

Newsom’s post about his political rival collected over 15,000 likes on X, more than 1,000 replies, with many users applauding his dig at Trump.

For instance, one person responded, “Unfortunately, the people you’re trolling likely have no idea which historical figure you are referencing, but it’s spot on!!!”

“I love how Newsom is not playing it safe. The political messaging in America has changed. This will be the next president!” expressed another fan of the Democratic politician.

But many agree, calling Trump’s enhancements to the White House “tacky, ridiculous and disgusting” among other unsavory words.

Similarly, someone declared, “Looks like Hobby Lobby threw up all over the walls. Less is more. I don’t mind the goldleaf on some of the moldings and applique on the paneling, but all the applique on the wallpaper is terrible and doesn’t belong.”

Another said, “It feels way more tacky Versace than quintessentially American, Ralph Lauren. I really wish he wouldn’t have done this.”

However, a critic of Newsom stated, “The vibes Gavin is sending. He wants to be Trump so bad.”

Newsom’s strategy of combating Trump’s right-wing agenda has included the former San Francisco mayor mocking the MAGA leader’s all-caps, confrontational social media posts.

THE “KING” JUST FINISHED A TREMENDOUS TRIP TO NEW YORK CITY FOR THE UNITED NATIONS GENERAL ASSEMBLY. WORLD LEADERS LINED UP (BLOCKS LONG!) TO MEET ME, GAVIN C. NEWSOM, THE REAL LEADER OF AMERICA. DOZY DON WAS VERY RUDE TO THEM (HE SAID, “YOUR COUNTRIES ARE GOING TO HELL!” NOT… pic.twitter.com/MTHzU01OdX — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) September 25, 2025

In contrast to displaying Trump as a snobbish manic who lives a lavish lifestyle at the expense of working-class Americans, Newsom has embraced presenting himself as a strong statesman as a way to ridicule the Republican Party’s headman.

“The ‘king’ just finished a tremendous trip to New York City for the United Nations General Assembly. World leaders lined up (blocks long!) to meet me, Gavin C. Newsom, the real leader of America,” Newsom proclaimed in an all-caps tweet on Sept. 25.

He continued, “Dozy Don was very rude to them (he said, ‘Your countries are going to hell!’ Not nice, Mr. President). I won’t say who, but many afterward told me privately, ‘Sir, the United Nations would like to rename NYC to Newsom York City in your honor!’”

“I am very humble and not ‘braggadocious,’ but I do deserve this, and so we will rename NYC soon. Everybody loves the idea! A great honor! Thank you for your attention to this matter,” Newsom sarcastically wrote.

While Newsom mocks the president’s style, Trump has welcomed elitist imagery into the White House by redesigning the Oval Office to feature gold-colored decor. Thus far, he has transformed the iconic room to emulate the extravagant interior design of his Trump Tower building in New York and his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

Trump had the walls and doors of the Oval Office adorned with golden trimmings and numerous gold ornaments were also placed above the fireplace, breaking tradition from previous presidents.

The 47th POTUS, essentially recreating the Gilded Age aesthetics in the midst of tough economic times for many of his constituents, was met with backlash.

Additionally, the Trump administration is going ahead with the construction of the new 90,000-square-foot White House Ballroom, sparking outrage amid an ongoing federal government shutdown.