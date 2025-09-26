‘Deny That Evidence, Kkkaroline!’: Social Media Erupts After Karoline Leavitt Crashes Out While Denying Trump Aide Took $50K Bribe That Was Caught on Tape

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt grew combative at Monday’s press briefing, brushing off questions about one of President Donald Trump’s aide under federal scrutiny in a case that has already drawn public outrage.

According to multiple outlets, undercover FBI agents posing as business executives reportedly recorded Trump’s border czar Tom Homan last September accepting a bag filled with $50,000 in cash in exchange for promised immigration-related contracts if he returned to a second Trump administration.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt denies report of Homan bribery despite evidence. (Credit: Fox News Video Screengrab)

The FBI and Justice Department decided to wait to see whether Homan would deliver on the bribe once Trump took office again, but then the investigation slowed and officials ordered it shut down after the 47th president took office, MSNBC reports.

DOJ officials called the case a “deep state” probe in early 2025 before it was closed.

Leavitt was asked about the case Monday during the daily press briefing. A reporter inquired whether Trump asked the DOJ to close the case and whether Homan has to return the $50,000.

‘Does She Know She Is Lying??’: Karoline Leavitt Tried Using Obama to Shield Trump In the Kimmel Scandal—But Trump’s Own Rant Exposed Her as a Fraud

That set the generally snarky Leavitt off on a tangent where she boldly denied Homan ever took the money even though the exchange was recorded.

“Mr. Homan never took the $50,000 you’re referring to. So, you should get your facts straight, number one,” Leavitt chastised the reporter.

BREAKING: In a shocking moment, Karoline Leavitt blatantly lies about the Tom Homan bribery investigation, saying "Mr. Homan never took the $50,000, so you should get your facts straight…"



Homan accepted bags of cash ON TAPE.pic.twitter.com/B54GVMQpgR — Really American 🇺🇸 (@ReallyAmerican1) September 22, 2025

It seems Leavitt was ignoring of one of the major facts in the Homan bribery investigation.

“It was recorded,” Reddit poster Depressed-Industry reminded her.

Another wondered why the press doesn’t call her out on it.

“Why don’t they push back and say this to her face? ‘He didn’t take the $50k so get your facts straight.’ ‘Uhh, it was recorded.. He definitely took it’. Make her squirm a little before she digs in deeper.”

“Yea whatever this video is needs to be shown to the public. Deny that evidence Kkkaroline,” another Reddit user stated.

Others added on X, “Karoline Leavitt slithers through lies like a serpent in Trump’s garden of deceit, enabling his every corrupt whim while Homan’s cash grab festers in plain sight; she’s not just an enabler, she’s a full-fledged accomplice in this regime’s rot. #TrumpCrimeSyndicate”

One frustrated user added, “Why does she lie? It’s clear in the file he took the cash!

Jesus! These people are such liars.”

“You think video evidence matters to these people? During the pandemic, they were dying in the hospital and still in denial of COVID. If an actual disease is actively killing you, and you still deny reality, then you are highly qualified to vote for Trump,” this Reddit user pronounced.

Leavitt continued to insist the FBI targeted Homan because they knew he would be taking a government position under a new Trump administration.

“Mr. Homan did absolutely nothing wrong, and even the President’s Department of Justice, even Kash Patel’s FBI looked into this. Just to make sure they had a number of different prosecutors and FBI agents who looked into this, they found zero evidence of illegal activity or criminal wrongdoing,” she maintained with a straight face.

Attorney General Bondi and Director Patel: We’re told you have video of Trump official Tom Homan accepting $50,000 in cash bribes stuffed into a CAVA bag in exchange for corruptly steering government contracts.



America smells a rat. Release the tapes now! pic.twitter.com/gDAxjWhUGc — Rep. Jamie Raskin (@RepRaskin) September 23, 2025

“The White House and the President stand by Tom Homan 100 percent because he did absolutely nothing wrong and he is a brave public servant who has done a phenomenal job in helping the president shut down the border,” she added still maintaining a straight face.

And as usual, when the administration is flailing around for someone to blame when they’re caught in a compromising situation, they, of course, blame former President Joe Biden, which is exactly what Leavitt did.

“Number two, this was another example of the weaponization of the Biden Department of Justice against one of President Trump’s strongest and most vocal supporters,” she falsely claimed.

Homan also served during Trump’s first term as acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement. He said during last year’s presidential campaign he would rejoin the administration if Trump won the presidential election.