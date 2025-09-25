‘Wow Is This Serena?’: Serena Williams Sparks Frenzy After Losing More Weight and Debuting a Striking New Look

Serena Williams has fans doing a hard double take after her head-turning appearance during Milan Fashion Week.

The retired tennis phenom, 43, stepped onto the brown carpet like a showstopper for the premiere of Gucci’s short film “The Tiger” on Sept. 23.

Williams embraced old Hollywood glam by styling her blond hair into a loose high bun with long pieces of hair curled to softly frame her face. But fans online are talking about everything but her glammed up sheer look.

Serena Williams’ weight loss in new photos leaves fans stunned by how “tiny” she’s gotten. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

‘Where the Thighs Go?’: Serena Williams’ Gym Pics Go Viral as Fans Zoom In on Her Unrecognizable Appearance

Williams shared two separate posts of her wearing a semi-sheer black gown with feather accents. The first carousel caption read, “Only playing the cards I was dealt,” and featured three images of her facing the camera, while the second upload was titled, “There I go, showing my hand again,” giving fans a close up look at her backside.

The comment section of both posts was littered with fire and heart eye emojis from followers who adored her look. “She is gorgeous. The lips, the face, the body is bodying,” gushed one supporter. An even more stunned fan declared that Williams’ beauty “snatched my breath away.”

Others were flabbergasted by the superstar athlete’s dwindling waist and slimmer curves that now appear “too tiny.” The Wimbledon champion has lost more than 30 pounds with the help of a weight loss medication in addition to continuing to hit the gym and train on a tennis court, which includes a noticeable downsizing of her muscle mass and signature curves.

Williams revealed that her post-baby transformation after welcoming daughter Adira in 2023 got a major boost from a GLP-1 shot provided by telehealth company Ro.

Serena Williams and her husband in 2023 and later in 2025. (Photos: @serenawilliams/Instagram)

Now, some say she’s crossing the line into extreme transformation territory. “Wow Is this Serena? She looks so different now. Hope she’s doing well?” asked a seemingly concerned follower.

A fourth individual alluded to outside factors contributing to the way Williams views her own body. That person wrote, “Who the hell making Serena? Feel she need to be better when she already the bomb.”

But some still criticized her approach to shedding unwanted pounds, as one person vented, “Just stop. It’s soo disappointing for someone who advocated for a positive body image. Just a sell out now.”

The Nike ambassador first opened up about her weight loss journey in January 2024, using her ability to squeeze back into an fitted denim skirt as proof of progress. By August, she admitted to turning to the GLP-1 shortcut after diet and exercise stopped delivering results.