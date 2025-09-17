‘That’s Where You Lied’: Karen Harasses Black Woman Over Gift from Late Husband, Calls Police and Keys Car In Apparent Fit of Jealousy

A wild argument erupted in a Denver, Colorado, apartment complex between a young widow visiting her grandmother and an older white neighbor, who was apparently jealous of her “bad ass car.”

In a video that went viral on TikTok, the white woman’s increasingly bizarre insults echoed throughout the building’s stairwell, and the fight escalated two days later when the cops were called.

The Black woman who goes by Itz Really Nassa on social media kept the film rolling, so to speak, throughout a heated exchange as she defended herself against a litany of insults that included “Black ass,” “bald ass b-tch,” “p-ssy ass,” and “dumb,” just to name a few.

TikToker itzreallynassa recalls an interaction she had with an enraged woman. (Photo: TikTok/ itzreallynassa)

The 20-something Nassa had shaved her head as part of her grieving process after her husband tragically passed away just two months prior. After dealing with funeral arrangements and moving to a new state, Nassa wrote in the comments, “I have been holding my peace, just trying not to break because I am hurting on the inside.”

With the money her late husband left her, she bought a sleek black Mustang, which the white woman admitted to scratching with a key in the video, apparently in a jealous rage. After trading insults in the stairwell and threatening to fight, the angered woman eventually retreated into her apartment, and Nassa could be heard on the video apologizing to her kids. “Come get your mom,” she told the woman’s daughters. “She’s f–king tripping. Please tell your mom to go inside… I’m so sorry, girls.”

Unfortunately, the scuffle did not end there. Two days later, Nassa pulled into the apartment’s parking lot to pick up her uncle for a job interview, and that’s when the white female neighbor let loose again, Nassa said in a follow-up video on TikTok.

The neighbor allegedly hopped out of her vehicle, pounded on Nassa’s car, and then took it a step further: she sprawled on top of the car hood and claimed she had been hit, according to Nassa. After that, Nassa recounted that they came “nose-to-nose” and she admitted on the video that she shoved the woman and “swung on her with a left hook,” making contact with her cheek. The woman was with her daughter, who called the police and reported that Nassa ran her mother over with her car. But in her video, Nassa disputes that story, saying, “I ain’t run over nobody. That’s where you lied.”

The young widow has received an outpouring of condolences for her loss on TikTok. “Thank you,” she wrote, “I wake up every day forcing myself to keep pushing.”