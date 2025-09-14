‘Maybe This Isn’t the Smartest Idea’: Trump Claims He’s Not Worried About His Safety But This One Extra Protective Detail Told a Very Different Story

The safety of a U.S. president is never taken lightly. Even when Donald Trump brushes off questions about his personal security, his Secret Service detail is taking no chances.

That contrast was on full display Thursday night in New York. Just 24 hours after the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, Trump appeared at Yankee Stadium for a September 11 commemoration, where fans got a glimpse of a confident president, but also the heaviest security Yankee Stadium has seen in years.

US President Donald Trump speaks at “The People’s House,” a White House immersive experience across the street from the Eisenhower Executive Office Building. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP) (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

Earlier that afternoon, standing on the White House lawn before heading to the Bronx, Trump was asked if he was worried for his own safety particuarly in light of Kirk’s killing, but his answer was dismissive. “Not really. I’m really concerned for our country. We have a great country. We have a radical left group of lunatics out there, just absolute lunatics, and we’re gonna get that problem solved. I’m only concerned for the country.”

Yet by the time he arrived at Yankee Stadium, the difference between his words and the reality of his security detail was striking.

“President Trump receives the highest levels of U.S. Secret Service protection and the agency adjusts our protective posture as needed to mitigate evolving threats,” the agency said in a statement shared with The Wall Street Journal ahead of the game.

Fans noticed the bulletproof glass panels erected in front of Trump’s suite.

President Trump tonight at Yankee Stadium. Notice the bullet proof glass installed in front of his seat.

Long security lines and metal detectors slowed entry, leaving supporters grumbling about bag checks and pat-downs. But what most didn’t see at first was the more dramatic upgrade of snipers positioned on the stadium’s roof, scanning the crowd and field below.

Photos from the game showed three glass panels lined up in front of Trump’s suite, while snipers with high-powered rifles kept watch overhead. Helicopters circled the Bronx skies. Secret Service agents were stationed throughout the 47,000-capacity stadium, alongside dogs trained to detect explosives.

: Snipers and security on the roof during the game between the New York Yankees and the Detroit Tigers on September 11, 2025 at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, New York. Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

For fans, the delays were inconvenient. For Trump’s team, it was essential.

Meanwhile, Trump appeared relaxed. He swayed, clapped, and did his signature dance to “YMCA.” Videos showed him mouthing lyrics and engaging with the stadium moment, even as boos broke out from parts of the crowd when he was shown on the monitor.

Trump in deep despair at the Yankees game. Charlie Kirk was like a son to him.

The drastic measures came amid an especially tense week. On Wednesday, Kirk was fatally shot in the neck during a public appearance at Utah Valley University, an attack authorities have described as politically motivated. Kirk, 31, was a close Trump ally who had publicly pushed for the full release of the Epstein files. His assassination shocked conservative circles and raised questions about security at open-air events.

Authorities have since arrested 22-year-old Tyler Robinson. Utah Governor Spencer Cox said the suspect was turned after someone recognized him from released surveillance footage and informed his father who then turned him in, according to Reuters.

Trump’s decision to attend the game while Robinson was still on the lose was concerning to some.

Yeah… let's put him in a confined space with an expert sniper on the loose.

“Maybe this isn’t the smartest idea after what happened today,” wrote one concerned user.

But at least another X user had a sense of what would unfold. “Security will be packed especially because of what happened today, there’s gonna be a sniper on ever block around the stadium and the roof, there’s a better chance at a perfect game and cycle happening then any tragedy,” he wrote.

Trump has also been targeted twice in the past year. Last summer, a gunman fired eight shots at him during a Pennsylvania campaign rally, grazing his ear before being killed by counter-snipers. Weeks later, another man was arrested after plotting to shoot Trump at one of his golf clubs in Florida.

Security around Trump has been tightening ever since. Earlier this month, his attendance at the U.S. Open final delayed the start of play by 30 minutes as fans stood in massive security lines. And on Thursday, his 9/11 memorial speech at the Pentagon was shifted from an outdoor memorial site to a secure interior courtyard, a move officials said was made “out of an abundance of caution.”

President Trump's Counter Sniper Team is always working to keep our Commander-in-Chief safe.

🇺🇸 🦅 🫡 pic.twitter.com/JzMYVhicK1 — Girl patriot (@Girlpatriot1974) August 30, 2025

That trend is expected to continue. For Trump’s state visit to the United Kingdom next week, police are planning extraordinary measures, including thousands of officers deployed around Windsor Castle and drones monitoring the skies, according to U.K.-based publication i Paper. Airspace restrictions are being put in place over the royal residence as part of an unprecedented protective posture, reports The Guardian.

For Trump, the public message is one of confidence and calm. But the sight of glass walls, rooftop snipers, and tightened restrictions at America’s most iconic ballpark offered a different reality.