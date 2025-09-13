‘Can’t Thank Charlie Enough’: Trump Roasted for Dancing In Public Hours After Mourning Ally’s Death. Critics Say They Know Exactly Why He Was ‘Relieved’

President Donald Trump is facing heavy backlash after delivering glowing tributes to slain right-wing activist Charlie Kirk one day, then appearing upbeat and even dancing at a public event just hours later.

The jarring contrast has left critics questioning whether Trump’s grief is genuine — with some suggesting he looked more relieved than heartbroken.

On Wednesday, Trump hailed Kirk, 31, as “Great, and even Legendary” and “a GIANT of his generation” following his assassination during a speech at Utah Valley University, in Orem, Utah.

President Donald Trump acknowledges the crowd during the seventh inning stretch between the Detroit Tigers and New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on September 11, 2025, in the Bronx borough of New York City. Members of the New York Yankees were given permission by MLB to wear FDNY and NYPD hats tonight, honoring the fallen first responders of 9/11. (Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images)

“Charlie was loved and admired by ALL, especially me,” Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social, offering condolences to Kirk’s widow, Erika, and family.

But by Thursday night, Trump was spotted at Yankee Stadium in New York, where he swayed and sang along to “YMCA” during a game against the Detroit Tigers.

Video from the ballpark showed Trump clapping, raising his arms, and mouthing lyrics, even as fans around him booed when his image flashed on the big screen. While some cheers could be heard, the crowd’s response was largely negative. The Yankees had observed a moment of silence before the game in Kirk’s honor, but the sight of Trump dancing the following inning struck many as tone-deaf.

Trump in deep despair at the Yankees game. Charlie Kirk was like a son to him.pic.twitter.com/SjyJ3XHGGp — Cuckturd (@CattardSlim) September 12, 2025

The atmosphere was further heightened by unusual security measures. Bulletproof glass panels were installed in front of Trump’s suite, and snipers were positioned throughout the stadium. The extra protection came amid heightened concerns following Kirk’s killing and only amplified the surreal tone of the night.

‘The Crash Out Is Amazing’: Karoline Leavitt Looked ‘Terrified’ When Pressed on File Questions—Hours Later a Shocking Death Sparked Wild Trump Theories

Social media erupted with mockery.

“Charlie Kirk dies, Trump shows up at the Yankees game. Only in America does politics mix grief, baseball, and bulletproof glass in one inning,” one user wrote.

“Do you think Donald Trump cares at all about Charlie Kirk?” another asked, as critics accused the president of prioritizing optics over mourning.

“He can’t thank Charlie enough for literally taking a bullet for him to divert the pressure for release of the Epstein files,” another commenter posted, referencing Kirk’s vocal calls for the government to publish the DOJ’s Jeffrey Epstein investigation documents without redactions.

Another added, “Nope, he’s probably relieved this happened. Immediately after requesting all right-wing influencers to stop pushing for the Epstein files, Charlie Kirk did otherwise and called for them to be released and completely unredacted.”

Conspiracy theories quickly resurfaced.

Kirk had been outspoken about the Epstein files in the weeks leading up to his death, telling audiences at one of his many outdoor engagements with college-aged fans, “We as the American people deserve to have every Epstein file released with no redaction whatsoever. We deserve to see the entire client list, every document the government has regarding the Epstein files.”

The timing of his death, coupled with the White House’s recent denials about Trump’s past ties to Epstein, has fueled speculation that Kirk’s death relieved pressure on the administration.

Critics also seized on Trump’s shifting tone. The day after the Yankees game, when asked by reporters how he was holding up, Trump replied, “I think very good,” before veering off into boasting about the construction of a new White House ballroom. To detractors, the comment underscored a lack of genuine grief.

Others zeroed in on Trump’s demeanor at the stadium. “Holy SHT the way Kirk’s wife thanked Trump with tears in her eyes, calling him a good friend, saying Kirk knew Trump cared about him,” one viral post read. “Meanwhile, Trump is giving zero f**s and not having a single thought about him lol.”

Kirk’s wife gave a tearful speech Friday evening during a livestream on the YouTube page of Turning Point USA, the activist group her husband founded. Speaking to her husband’s killer, she said, “The evil-doers for my husband’s assassination have no idea what they have done. You have no idea the fire that you have ignited within this wife.”