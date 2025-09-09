‘A Fresh Start to This Day’: Chicago Mom Romeca Meeks Reportedly Wrote Son Heartbreaking Note Before She Was Killed After Dropping Him Off at School

A Chicago mother was reportedly shot and killed during a fight with another woman shortly after dropping her son off for his first day of school.

According to local news affiliates, police reported that the fatal altercation took place just after 9 a.m. on Monday, September 8, in the 2200 block of South State Street in Chicago’s South Loop.

Romeca Meeks was allegedly shot and killed in Chicago on September 8, 2025. (Photo: Facebook/Kareema Kareema)

Authorities say the fight took a deadly turn when the woman pulled out a gun and shot the 31-year-old mother in the face.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, where she died.

It’s unclear at this time what triggered the fight, but authorities believe that both women knew each other and that the incident is connected to a personal dispute.

Authorities took the alleged shooter into custody, but have announced no charges against her.

Police have yet to identify the victim and the shooter, but other reports citing numerous social media accounts identified the victim as 31-year-old Romeca Meeks and the shooting suspect as a woman dating the father of Meeks’ child.

A graphic cellphone video making the rounds online shows the aftermath of the shooting, in which multiple people are present at the blood-splattered slaying scene. The footage shows a victim lying next to a white sedan.

A man social media users identified as Carlos Losos Way, the reported father of Meeks’ child, was also present at the scene. Way also reportedly shares a child with the suspected female shooter.

Witnesses in the video are heard yelling that Way had Meeks in a headlock before the other woman shot her. One woman is heard demanding that the police arrest the woman, saying that she saw her shoot the victim and place the gun in her car.

The woman yells back, “I have a license to carry!”

On the day of the shooting, Way wrote on Facebook, “Worst day of my life,” which drew numerous reactions and responses. He later deleted the post.

Shortly before the fatal incident, Meeks also shared a photo of a note she wrote to her son before dropping him off at school that’s now being widely reshared in light of the tragedy. The note reads, “Happy Monday son, this is a fresh start to this day and you can start off strong. Always remain yourself, you’re the coolest, smartest and funniest kid I know. I love you so much. – Love Mommy.”

A close friend of the victim told WGN9 that the victim was an outstanding and devoted mother who was in school working to become a nurse.