‘He Thought Twice!’: Arkansas Football Fan Attacking Women at Tailgate Party Stops In His Tracks After Black Man Utters a Few Words, Video Shows

Arkansas football fans gathered for a tailgate party at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock on Sept. 6 to watch the long-awaited rivalry game between Arkansas State University and the University of Arkansas. However, the festivities turned violent when an unruly fan started a fight with several women at the event.

In a disturbing online video, the attacker, Charles Lockert, is seen putting one woman in a headlock and slamming another woman’s face into a vehicle, allegedly because of a dispute about loud music. If it weren’t for the help of some good Samaritans, a group of Black men who intervened, the injuries could have been much worse.



A man was caught on video attacking women at an Arkansas tailgate party. (Photo: Facebook/ Paulesha Dorse)

It all started because the crazed man was incensed that he couldn’t hear the game on his TV at the tailgate event, said Paulesha Dorse, who posted a video of the outburst on Facebook.

“If he wanted to hear the game, he should’ve bought tickets and actually went into the stadium!!!” she added. Observers on social media describe him as appearing “possessed” in the video, and heaped praise on the men who stepped in to quell the chaos.

“They were very polite and respectful, too. Thank you, gentlemen,” read one of many comments.

In the video, Lockert can be heard yelling obscenities while struggling with several female football fans, at one point shouting, “Let go of my d-ck!” and “I’m gonna run you into this motherf-cking wall, b-ch.”

Walmart Employee Accuses New Mexico Man of Stealing Appliance, Then Eats Her Words on Camera

When he grabbed a woman by the hair and began slamming her face into a vehicle, an unidentified Black man yelled, “Stop it,” while other men gathered around.

One person firmly yet calmly told him, “All you have to do is go that way,” pointing to the opposite direction of the chaos, and miraculously, he listened and walked away.

However, according to Dorse, who posted the video, he didn’t learn his lesson.

“He tried to fight the women again shortly after and got beat up really bad,” she wrote, but she did not include more details about what happened.

“LET GO OF MY D**K” is insane!!! I am literally screaming,” exclaimed one shocked person on social media, followed by “Guuuuuurla, that comment sent me up!” Another said, “He was about to swing at the brothers, but he thought twice and made the right decision. You don’t want any of that, sir.”

Lockert was arrested later that day by the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department and charged with public intoxication and disorderly conduct.