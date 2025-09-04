‘Disgusting!’: Donald Trump Slammed for Shamelessly Using Religion to Raise Money from His MAGA Base

In another brazen attempt to raise money from his MAGA base using religion, President Donald Trump launched a new fundraising effort using the slogan “I want to try and get to Heaven.”

Trump first used the phrase in late August when he was explaining to the media why he wanted to broker a peace deal so badly between Russia and Ukraine, saying at the time he hoped it would help him get to heaven.

Last week, Trump’s political action committee, Never Surrender, Inc., emailed supporters asking for $15 donations and used “I want to try and get to Heaven” in the subject line.

In the email, Trump pointed to his survival of last year’s assassination attempt and his political career as proof of divine intervention, proclaiming, “God saved me for one reason: TO MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

Meidas News published screenshots of the email in which he lists his accomplishments against his former rival, Hillary Clinton, his legal battles, and his impeachment acquittals as part of a spiritual mission before declaring a “24-HOUR TRUMP FUNDRAISING BLITZ,” asking his supporters to send in $15.

“Last year, I came millimeters from death when the bullet pierced through my skin. My triumphant return to the White House was never supposed to happen!” the president claimed.

“But I believe God saved me for one reason: TO MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN,” he continued.

“I wasn’t supposed to beat Crooked Hillary in 2016 – but I did. I wasn’t supposed to secure the border & build the greatest economy in history – but I did. I certainly wasn’t supposed to survive an assassin’s bullet – but by the grace of the almighty God, I did. SO NOW, I have no other choice but to answer the Call of Duty, but I can’t do it alone,” Trump promulgated.

The email goes on to say, “the forces that hate our country don’t want a secure border or safe cities or high paying jobs. The Radical Left Lunatics want to STOP MAGA, but we’re not going to let them NO MATTER WHAT.”

“This is our moment to show the world that we will NEVER back down, NEVER give an inch, and NEVER SURRENDER in our fight to save this country. That’s why I’ve launched a 24 HOUR TRUMP FUNDRAISING BLITZ, and I’m asking everyone to chip in $15 to make it one for the record books!” the appeal concluded.

“I didn’t know God accepted payments for entry and the gates are pearly, not gold. He’s grifting the flock, AGAIN,” Donamaria said on X.

“Call me crazy but I am thinking that if one is trying to get into heaven, trying to get people to give you money when you have earned 3 billion or more since taking office in January is maybe not the best approach,” social media user Amy Coplan posted.

“Won’t he be surprised when the elevator only goes down!” another X user stated.

“Aint gonna happen,” Bill Wolf said in a caption over the cartoon from South Park showing Trump in bed with the devil.

Trump has used religion before to raise money, comparing his political aspirations to his afterlife. In a previous appeal for donations, Trump declared his wishes for eternal life in paradise, according to Meidas News.