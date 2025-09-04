‘Savages Eating Each Other’: MAGA Influencer Explodes on Marjorie Taylor Greene After She Joins Push to Expose Files Then Gives Her Vicious Nickname

Far-right activist Laura Loomer launched a blistering attack on Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on Wednesday, calling the congresswoman a “phony, two-faced b——” after she joined a bipartisan push to release the Epstein files.

The clash erupted after Greene appeared at a Capitol Hill press conference alongside survivors of the disgraced financier, as well as lawmakers from both parties. Speaking at the event, Greene said, “Today [Trump] called it a hoax while these women were speaking out. … It’s not a hoax because Jeffrey Epstein is a convicted pedophile. … One of the Trump admin officials came out and called this a hostile act against the Trump administration. … The hostile act was Jeffrey Epstein raping 14-year-old girls.”

Her comments triggered an immediate response from Loomer, a pro-Trump conspiracy theorist who has made a name for herself as an enforcer of MAGA orthodoxy.

Chair of the Subcommittee on Delivering On Government Efficiency (DOGE) U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-SC) presides over a hearing of the House Oversight Subcommittee in the Rayburn House Office Building on February 12, 2025 in Washington, DC. The subcommittee held a hearing titled “The War on Waste: Stamping Out the Scourge of Improper Payments and Fraud”. (Photo by Al Drago/Getty Images)

“MTG is a FRAUD, and a phony, two faced b—- who used Trump to advance her career,” Loomer wrote in one post on X. In another, she declared: “I’ve been telling everyone for years that @RepMTG is a Trump hater. Today, I was VINDICATED. I’ve had to deal with this nasty b— lying about me and pretending to be pro-Trump for years while I have been warning everyone MTG is & always has been a Trump hater. I told you!”

I’ve been telling everyone for years that @RepMTG is a Trump hater.



Today, I was VINDICATED.



I’ve had to deal with this nasty bitch lying about me and pretending to be pro-Trump for years while I have been warning everyone MTG is & always has been a Trump hater.



I told you! pic.twitter.com/NVjQItYKh7 — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) September 4, 2025

Loomer accused Greene of teaming up with Kentucky Republican Rep. Thomas Massie, a frequent Trump critic, in what she called a “calculated effort to smear President Trump and falsely suggest he’s protecting Jeffrey Epstein.”

She urged Greene and Massie to be “shunned by MAGA forever” and insisted Greene “just killed her career.”

The attacks came after Greene broke with Trump and Republican leadership by signing on to a discharge petition that would force a House vote on releasing the Epstein files. The White House and GOP leaders have resisted the effort, despite Trump’s 2024 campaign pledge to make the documents public. Greene later revealed that the White House tried to pressure her into backing off the measure, saying she faced intense resistance for signing onto the effort.

“Oh, I got a lot of pushback. I got phone call after phone call last night. They didn’t want me to sign the discharge petition. They want to focus on the oversight investigation. They hate Thomas Massie more than they can hate any Democrat, which makes no sense to me. And they don’t want to work with Democrats at all,” Greene said Wednesday on Real America’s Voice’s “Bolling!” according to The Hill.

Greene, who has broken with the administration on past issues, told host Eric Bolling that her frustration lies not with the president himself but with members of his staff.

“Eric, you and I both know any president is insulated and in a cone of information based on the people that work directly with him, and I don’t think they’ve informed him on what a big deal this really is,” Greene said. “I want him to be the hero and champion of this issue,” she said. “And I want him to fight for these women, because I know him to be a fighter.”

Inside the Oval Office, however, Trump brushed off demands to release the Epstein files, casting them as a partisan attack.

“I think we should talk about the greatness of our country and the success that we’re having. That’s what we should be talking about, not the Epstein hoax,” he told reporters during a media availability with Polish President Karol Nawrocki. He called the issue “a Democrat hoax that never ends,” comparing it to lingering demands for unreleased Kennedy assassination records.

“From what I understand, thousands of pages of documents have been given. But it’s really a Democrat hoax, because they’re trying to get people to talk about something that’s totally irrelevant to the success that we’ve had as a nation since I’ve been President,” Trump said. “I understand that we were subpoenaed to give files, and I understand we’ve given thousands of pages of files, and I know that no matter what you do, it’s going to keep going.”

Back at the press conference, Haley Robson called Trump out by name.

“Mr. President Donald J Trump, I am a registered Republican — not that that matters, because this is not political. However, I cordially invite you to the Capitol to meet me in person so you can understand this is not a hoax.”

Robson, who was 16 when she was recruited into Epstein’s network, also scolded politicians for politicizing their trauma. “Shame on you for using our trauma to weaponize this moment,” she said.

Greene was one of four Republicans to join the petition and was praised by Massie and Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna of California for appearing with the survivors.

At the press event, Greene sought to frame her position as nonpartisan.

“This is an issue that doesn’t have political boundaries. It’s an issue that Republicans and Democrats should never fight about,” she said. “It’s such an important issue that it should bring us all together.”

The Georgia Republican emphasized she was not accusing Trump of abuse, but vowed to read the names of sex offenders publicly if the files contained them. “We owe the victims justice, healing, and the truth they were denied for far too long,” Greene later wrote on X, blasting “politician, bureaucrat, and elite who turned a blind eye.”

Some liberal commentators expressed shock at finding common ground with the hard-right lawmaker. “What the hell is happening, I am agreeing with MTG??” one person posted.

For Loomer, however, Greene’s stance added to a growing feud. In recent months, she has branded Greene a “low-life degenerate,” “home wrecker,” “whore,” “dumb b—-,” and “trailer trash harpy.” Their battles have flared over issues from U.S. policy on Gaza to Loomer’s attacks on Vice President Kamala Harris, which Greene once condemned as “appalling and extremely racist.”

Wednesday’s exchange underscored the growing rift within Trump’s orbit as Epstein’s shadow continues to hang over Washington and pressure builds for disclosure of the files.