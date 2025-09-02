‘This Makes Zero Sense’: Donald Trump Shuts Down Video After Viewers Spot Trash Flying from White House Window, Brings Up Melania to Make His Case

Donald Trump wants Americans to believe they are being gaslit by AI videos promoting fake news. The president was a trending topic throughout Labor Day weekend for several reasons, but one of the less sensationalized has to do with a video of an unusual sighting at the White House.

Footage of what appeared to be black garbage bags thrown from a second-floor window of his residence in the East Wing was heavily circulated on Monday, Sept. 1.

Donald Trump drags his wife, Melania Trump, into the chaos surrounding trash flying from White House window. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

“This makes zero sense under any normal circumstances… What the hell is the Secret Service doing?” an X user asked. During a Sept. 2 press briefing in the Oval Office, Fox News correspondent Peter Doocy asked the elected official if he had seen the footage.

Trump claimed he hadn’t and explained it away. “That’s probably AI-generated. I actually—you can’t open the windows,” he claimed. He goes on to allege that the windows are all “heavily armored and bulletproof,” prohibiting any such action of the sort from occurring.

“I know every window up there… There’s cameras all over the place,” he reassuringly noted. Even his wife, Melania Trump, who recently launched an AI initiative, was dragged into the tangent.

Her husband alleged, “My wife was complaining about it the other day. She said, ‘Love to have a little fresh air come in, but you can’t. They’re bulletproof.”

His bizarre claims also included stating, “Number one, they’re sealed, and number two, each window weighs about 600 pounds. You have to be pretty strong to open ’em up.” An X user joked, “Sounds like he realized that Melania was throwing his stuff out.”

A second user added fuel to rumors that the businessman depends on adult diapers due to his alleged incontinence. The tweet read, “They have to dispose of Trumps dirty diapers somehow.”

A third person took a swipe at the controversial leader when they wrote, “First of all the windows have no restrictions and can open and secondly Melania never asked to open the windows because she doesn’t live there.”

Speculation about Melania completing her duties as first lady has intensified, with viewers only spotting her during rare appearances alongside her husband. Her limited visibility has fueled rumors about her involvement—or lack thereof—in key White House initiatives, sparked debate about her influence behind the scenes, and left the public questioning what she’s been doing when not in the spotlight.

However, what may be the ultimate fact-check came from the White House.“It was a contractor who was doing regular maintenance while the President was gone,” read an official statement published by Time hours before the news conference.