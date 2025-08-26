She Looks a Heck of a Lot Better’: Donatella Versace Shocks Fans with New Look That Has People Wondering If She Reversed Past Cosmetic Procedures

The many faces of Donatella Versace are about as captivating as the finest creations coming out of a Versace atelier.

Long platinum hair and a black smokey eye were once synonymous with the Italian designer. Nowadays, the 70-year-old has a fresher face and more youthful glow about her.

Donatella Versace has fans raving about her drastic beauty transformation after debuting “snatched” appearance. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

The “summer twilight” may have something to do with her rejuvenated beauty. A new photo taken during the golden hour has softened the eyes of people gazing at her. The picture shared on Instagram showed Donatella in a champagne-colored dress with sequins as she sat in a leather chair.

She stared out of a window as her blond hair, styled in loose waves, framed her face during the glamorous moment. “You look beautiful. Finally back to the real you,” a follower commented.

‘Don’t Touch Your Face Again’: Donatella Versace Exposed After Shocking Truth About Unrecognizable Transformation Ignites Fan Frenzy

A second user wrote, “I’m glad she’s looking pretty, all that work she had done before seemed to take away from her beauty instead!”

Even her critics resounded that she transformed her appearance from “bleached, fried and unattractive.” The caveat to their wonderment is that several people want to know how she managed to achieve a new look less than a year after she raised eyebrows with her startling appearance.

Donatella’s face and body were so “snatched” in December that some critics felt she went overboard with plastic surgery procedures and fillers. Now, people are unclear if Photoshop, lighter makeup, or a doctor’s precision is the real miracle worker.

“Whatever she did, she looks a heck of a lot better,” read a comment on the Daily Mail’s story about Versace’s chief brand ambassador’s latest post. Someone else presumed, “She’s probably had more surgery but it looks better.” Similarly, a third observer shared, “She looks softer and prettier than ever. Good work this time around.”

Donatella Versace stuns fans by debuting another face transformation. (Photos: Donatella Versace (L) in March 2023 and (R) in March 2024 via Donatella_versace/Instagram.

With all the fuss over Donatella’s new face, there were still a few individuals who zoomed in on her body, her hands in particular. A follower wrote, “Did she broke her right hand or why is her hand so inflated on the picture it doesn’t look normal to me.”

A user chimed in to ask, “think it’s been badly edited to make the skin look smoother?” A third simply commented, “I suggest a retouching on the hands.” Donatella has only fessed up to using botox on her face and credits her beauty creams as staples in her regimen.