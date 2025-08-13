‘I Feel Shame, Guilt and Anger’: Hispanic Couple Who Voted for Trump Cry Racial Profiling After Being Detained By Border Patrol Agents––Regret Sets in

A Hispanic couple from a California border town says they were racially profiled and wrongfully detained by U.S. Border Patrol while scoping out campsites in Brawley, leading to a tense encounter they recorded and now want the public to see.

George and Esmeralda Doilez say what made the ordeal sting even more is that they twice voted for President Donald Trump, and then got FAFO’d — finding themselves caught up in Trump’s hardline immigration crackdown.

The Doilezes, both U.S. citizens, spoke to NBC7 San Diego, saying the stop happened the morning of Aug. 6 as they scouted land near the McCain Valley Recreation Area to pitch tents. They said a dark-colored, unmarked SUV began following them before activating a siren and pulling them over.

U.S. Border Patrol agents stopped George and Esmeralda Doilez. (Photos: X/Republicans Against Trump)

“We didn’t think we had anything to worry about,” George said.

According to the couple, agents initially approached wearing masks — a detail that immediately alarmed them. “Who does that? Criminals do that. Robbers and thieves do that. Kidnappers do that. And that’s what we’re seeing by our own government,” George said.

In a video taken by Esmeralda, an agent told the couple, “The reason why we’re stopping you is because you did U-turns and there’s a known alien out in the area.” George explained they were avid campers “exploring” before heading to a dentist appointment, and that he did not consent to a search.

“If you have a dentist appointment, it probably wasn’t the best decision to be out in the middle of nowhere,” the agent responded. George couldn’t believe his ears: “We have the right to travel anywhere we want to travel,” he fumed.

“You’re absolutely right you do, and I actually have the right and authority to stop you,” the agent shot back.

The couple believes they were targeted because of their race. “Why are we not allowed to be here? Because we’re not white? Our skin doesn’t match?” George said.

Agents called in a K-9 unit, which alerted to a small amount of legally purchased cannabis. An agent then said they had probable cause and threatened to arrest the couple unless they exited the vehicle for a full search.

“Terrified, terrified, absolutely terrified,” George recalled. “As a husband, you’re seeing your wife, you know, shaking and crying. Your natural instinct is: I got to do something to protect her. And then what is this going to lead to? In my mind, I’m thinking of so many things, OK? If I fight these guys, I’m going to lose. I could get killed out here. But why should I allow them to trample on my Constitutional rights? Why should I allow them to get away with this kind of stuff?”

After about 30 minutes, an agent told them they could seize the vehicle and issue a ticket, but instead let them off with a warning.

“This place is controlled by goons in masks in unmarked vehicles chasing down American citizens just because of the color of their skin,” George said. “Nobody should be afraid of their own government. They’re here to protect, to serve, not to be pirates.”

The Doilezes said the encounter has changed how they view the immigration policies they once supported. They voted for Donald Trump in both 2020 and 2024, but now regret it.

“I feel shame, guilt and anger at the same time because of the promises that he made that he lied to us about, going after the worst of the worst,” George said. “He lied on those and he stole our vote.”

The couple had been heading to a dentist in North County as part of ongoing treatment for George, who nearly died in a workplace accident two years ago that destroyed his jaw. Esmeralda said the stop brought back fears of losing him again.

“I did think that there might have been a chance,” she said through tears. “I remember sitting there crying, thinking like, ‘Oh, my God, if this happens, what’s going to happen? I’m going to see something bad. I don’t want to see that.’ We already went through something traumatic two years ago, so, you know — we don’t want to see something else even worse. I feel sad this is where we’re at. I can’t believe this is where we’re at.”

They said they felt compelled to speak out to raise awareness. “Do not comply, because complying is going to get you in a prison concentration camp,” George warned. “That’s what it’s going to do eventually. Maybe it might be sooner than we all think.”

“We can’t let them take our rights,” Esmeralda added. “Then we’re nothing.”

U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s official policy prohibits the consideration of race or ethnicity in law enforcement activities “in all but the most exceptional circumstances.” The agency says racial profiling — defined as using race or ethnicity as a factor in stops, searches, or investigations — is “premised on the erroneous assumption” that certain racial or ethnic groups are more likely to engage in misconduct. Any violation of this policy can result in disciplinary action.

Border Patrol has not commented publicly on the Doilez stop.

According to the American Civil Liberties Union, “the Fourth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution protects people from random and arbitrary stops and searches. Although the federal government claims the power to conduct certain kinds of warrantless stops within 100 miles of the U.S. border, important Fourth Amendment protections still apply.”