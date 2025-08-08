‘Kyle Rittenhouse Really Let Himself Go’: ‘Superman’ Star Dean Cain’s Plan to Join ICE Sparks Outrage and Brutal Comments About His Weight

Dean Cain, the actor best known for playing an alien-turned-superhero, is advising his followers to join the U.S. government agency that has been executing immigration raids across America.

On Aug. 5, Cain claimed in a video shared on X that he enlisted with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement under Republican President Donald Trump’s administration.

The star of the 1990s-era “Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman” television series also called on his fans to sign-up for ICE. Cain, 59, played Clark Kent/Superman on the show.

Former “Lois & Clark” star Dean Cain has outraged liberals and progressives online for urging his fans to sign up as ICE agents. (Photo credit: @deuces1966/Instagram)

“For those who don’t know, I am a sworn law enforcement officer, as well as being a filmmaker,” the former Princeton University football player stated in the 92-second clip.

Cain continued, “I felt it was important to join with our first responders to help secure the safety of all Americans, not just talk about it. So, I joined up.”

As an outspoken supporter of Trump’s controversial anti-immigration policies, Cain claimed ICE has arrested “hundreds of thousands” of gang members, terrorists, and other criminals.

“So, if you want to help save America, ICE is arresting the worst of the worst and removing them from America’s streets. I like that. I voted for that,” he added.

JOIN ICE!!

We need your help to protect 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/cXcUaDcDhY — Dean Cain (@RealDeanCain) August 5, 2025

Cain’s talking points about who is actually being taken into custody have been disputed. According to reports, as of June 29, government data showed 71.7 percent of ICE detainees had no criminal convictions.

Like with most political topics in 2025, Cain essentially serving as a celebrity ICE recruiter was met with polarizing reactions online as fans and critics took sides in the heated debate.

One Dean supporter tweeted, “ICE has never been so HOT.” A second person exclaimed, “This is amazing! His commitment to the country is very admirable.”

“Thank you for your commitment to this great country. You are a real Superman, We the People are very grateful to you,” another backer of the television veteran wrote.

In contrast, a detractor expressed, “Superman himself would be disappointed in you, Dean.” An angered individual told Cain, “Shut up and fade away. You have zero law enforcement training. The only thing you have is racism!”

Man of Steel? More like, Man Who Never Missed a Meal. 🤷🏽‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/eayeRdeltu — Lakota Man (@LakotaMan1) August 8, 2025

Still others pointed to his weight gain.

“Man of Steel? More like, Man Who Never Missed a Meal.”

“Kyle Rittenhouse really let himself go.”

“Man of veal.”

In his recruitment pitch, Cain asserted that newly hired ICE agents will have access to “great benefits” such as a $50,000 signing bonus, student loan repayment, and retirement plans.

“I guess those residuals from his Superman series aren’t enough to pay the bills, so he has resorted to rounding up people,” a faultfinder suggested about the ex-host of “Ripley’s Believe It or Not!”

Similarly, another tweeter implied Cain could be in serious financial need at the moment, posting, “I mean at least now he’s making money, so there’s that. Dollars, dollars, dollars!”

The critical responses piled up on Cain’s Instagram page, too. For instance, someone commented, “So this is what washed up actors do in their spare time? Become part of a fascist dictatorship? Cool story, bro.”

.@RealDeanCain is joining ICE — he says America needs PATRIOTS now more than ever! pic.twitter.com/FjiSDL0Frb — Jesse Watters (@JesseBWatters) August 7, 2025

Cain doubled down supposedly joining ICE during an appearance on Fox News with right-wing commentator Jesse Watters on Aug. 6. He told Waters, “So now I’ve spoken with some of the officials over at ICE, and I will be sworn in as an ICE agent ASAP.”

ICE presently has around 20,000 officers and support personnel housed in 400 offices nationwide. Trump recently signed a spending bill that allocated $76 billion to immigration enforcement, making ICE the highest-funded federal law enforcement agency.

Prior to being a proud member of Trump’s MAGA movement, Cain led the “Lois & Clark” dramedy from 1993 to 1997, alongside Teri Hatcher, who portrayed Superman’s love interest, Lois Lane.

Cain has also had smaller roles on additional TV programs like “A Different World,” “Beverly Hills, 90210,” “Frasier,” “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit,” “Smallville,” “Criminal Minds,” and “Supergirl.”