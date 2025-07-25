‘He Emptied That Gun In Her …’: Pennsylvania Man Charged After Sneaking Into Black Ex-Girlfriend’s Apartment Via Fire Escape, Firing AR-15 Into Room with Her Baby and New Boyfriend

A Pennsylvania man faces homicide charges after police say he fatally shot his ex-girlfriend in front of their infant son.

Adam Makowka was arrested and charged in connection with the shooting death of 22-year-old Jerkara Battle. Police say Makowka shot Battle on July 22 in Allentown, Pennsylvania, located more than 50 miles away from Philadelphia.

Adam Makowka with ex-girlfriend. (Credit: ATLBlackStar/IG)

According to court documents cited by Lehigh Valley Live, Makowka was armed with an AR-15 when he climbed a fire escape leading to Battle’s apartment and entered her home by using the unit’s rooftop access.

Police say that Battle, her 3-month-old son, and another man were in a bedroom where Makowka started shooting.

Investigators learned that the man grabbed the barrel of Makowka’s rifle, but Makowka fired all the rounds, according to court records.

Police later found some shell casings on the bedroom floor and Makowka’s sweatshirt and rifle case on the roof.

After the shooting, the 27-year-old fled the home and drove away. Authorities later caught up with him 60 miles away in Delaware County, near Philly.

Investigators say Battle was found dead in a hallway. Autopsy results showed that she suffered several gunshot wounds, including one to her head that killed her. Her death was ruled a homicide by a local coroner.

The baby and the man in Battle’s bedroom were unharmed.

Makowka is now awaiting extradition back to Lehigh County, where the crime took place.

According to WFMZ, Lehigh County District Attorney Gavin Holihan stated there was a custody dispute between the victim and Makowka over the 3-month-old child.

Court documents say that Makowka went to Battle’s apartment with the intention of killing the baby and the man she was with.

One of Battle’s friends has posted multiple videos online calling for justice and first-degree murder charges in the case, alleging that the shooting was premeditated. According to her posts, Battle was emotionally and physically abused by Makowka during their relationship.

When the pair broke up and Battle started dating someone else, Makowka allegedly began stalking her and her new boyfriend.

“I have her dog, I have her cat. What I don’t have is justice. I want him to get first-degree murder. I will not rest until he gets first-degree murder,” Battle’s friend said in her video post after insisting that the shooting was premeditated.

So far, Makowka has been charged with criminal homicide, attempted criminal homicide, and two counts of aggravated assault, according to Allentown police.

The Allentown Police Department, the Lehigh County Homicide Task Force, and the Lehigh County District Attorney’s Office are conducting the ongoing investigation.