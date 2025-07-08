‘Genuinely Mortified’: Outrage as Seven Elderly Women, Including 87-Year-Old Grandmother, Receive Receipts Calling Them a Derogatgory Term at NY Restaurant; Owners Blame ‘One Disrespectful Employee’ In Apology

Seven elderly women who dined at an upstate New York bar together each received separate receipts with a label that referred to them as “old b–ches.”

Kiera DiNuzzo, an 87-year-old grandmother, told the Times Union that she and her friends noticed the labels on their bills after they had lunch at Deacon Blues Restaurant in Watervliet, New York.

DiNuzzo had dined at the establishment before with no reported issues, but her most recent visit drew concerns.

Deacon Blues Restaurant in Watervliet, New York. (Photo: Google Photos)

DiNuzzo said her party originally called in a reservation for 10 people, but on the day of the lunch party, three weren’t able to attend. She said the group apologized to staff members for the no-shows.

At the end of their meal, each of the seven women requested separate checks.

It wasn’t until they returned to the senior living community where they all live that one of them noticed a label left on her bill that read: “TABLE: Old Bitches.”

The note was left on each woman’s receipt, including DiNuzzo’s.

In a statement to the Times Union, a Deacon Blues representative wrote:

“I assure you that the owners are currently on vacation and are genuinely mortified by the behavior of their staff. They are committed to ensuring that all guests feel respected and valued. When they return, appropriate actions will be taken to address these concerns. I encourage … the women who experienced this treatment to speak directly with the owners when they are back. This will allow for a more meaningful resolution.”

After DiNuzzo left a review on the bar’s Facebook page, one of the bar owners left another apology, stating, “Please do not judge the entire restaurant based on one disrespectful person. … Again, we apologize and are ashamed and assure you that this is not something we take lightly.”

The reviews section on the Facebook page has been hidden or deleted for the time being.