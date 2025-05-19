‘This Is More Than a Massage’: LisaRaye McCoy’s Sultry Workout Clip Has Fans Wondering What They’re Really Watching

Actress LisaRaye McCoy has social media buzzing after sharing what many fans are calling an X-rated intimate massage session on Instagram.

The 56-year-old “Players Club” star recently posted footage of herself receiving a full-body massage from a well-built male therapist, showcasing techniques that had her followers doing double-takes and questioning whether the encounter crossed professional boundaries.

LisaRaye McCoy sparked conversation after posting a steamy video of her getting a massage. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic)

The viral video features McCoy in a fully relaxed state as her masseur, identified as Greg Savage, works methodically across her body with slow, deliberate motions.

The session includes moments where Savage manipulates McCoy’s limbs into various stretched positions, twisting her body in what she described as a “pretzel experience.” Throughout the video, the therapist can be seen gently stroking her arms, thighs, and back while McCoy appears completely at ease with the therapeutic experience.

The “All of Us” captioned the joint post with the massage therapist, “@thatsgregsavage You definitely made a believer out of me. The pretzel experience (Thai massage) followed by the deep tissue table work was just what I needed. Thank you so much for stretching me.”

She added, “If you’re looking for a body healing Personal trainer. @thatsgregsavage got me right. Currently serving the Greater Las Vegas NV area but travels too. Stay tuned cause I will be back.”

The clip quickly accumulated thousands of likes and comments, with reactions ranging from shocked disapproval to enthusiastic support.

Some viewers expressed concern about the sensual aspect of the massage techniques displayed in the video.

“This is bulls—t. If I am professional or not he is doing too much. This is more than a massage. Do your own stretching unless it’s your mate. F—k that,” one commenter wrote, clearly bothered by what they perceived as inappropriate contact.

Another viewer kept their critique brief but pointed, joking, “This n—ga selling more than yoga.”

Some fans seemed conflicted about the professional nature of the rubdown.

“I’m a real man. I know what he was thinking. Lisa Raye. He kept it professional. If you were my girl you had let a female do that to you not no man,” wrote one follower, suggesting that while the massage therapist maintained professionalism, the interaction might still be too intimate for someone in a relationship.

Not all reactions were negative, however. Several followers expressed admiration for both the service and McCoy’s openness about her self-care routine.

“He’s stretching all, of the parts of a woman’s body that needs it. And I admire his professionalism. Shoot, I need a good stretch like that,” one enthusiastic fan commented, wishing she could be in her place.

Another viewer wanted to swap places with Savage, “I need to apply for this job. I like stretching women and massaging.”

While the massage session raised eyebrows among some viewers, it’s worth noting that the post served a dual purpose as both personal content and a business promotion. McCoy’s tag and endorsement of Savage’s services highlighted that this wasn’t just a private indulgence but also a strategic collaboration to boost the massage therapist’s visibility among her 2.3 million followers.

Thai massage, often referred to as “assisted yoga,” typically involves more stretching and joint manipulation than traditional massage techniques.

Practitioners use their hands, knees, legs, and feet to move clients into a series of yoga-like stretches, which can appear more interactive and physically engaging than standard massage approaches.

This isn’t the first time McCoy has publicly shared her massage experiences.

In December 2023, another massage therapist from A Poet’s Palm Massage proudly announced McCoy as a new client, praising her energy and describing their session as focusing on relieving her back pain. The therapist called working with McCoy “the best Christmas I have had in my life.”

The conversation around McCoy’s recent massage video highlights the sometimes blurry lines between professional wellness services and personal boundaries.

While professional massage therapy follows strict guidelines, according to the American Massage Therapy Association, about appropriate touch and client interaction, the public perception of these practices can vary widely, especially when shared on social media platforms where context might be limited.

For McCoy, who has long been known for her candid approach to life and wellness, the post represents her continued commitment to self-care and body maintenance as she embraces her mid-50s with the same confidence that has defined her decades-long career in Hollywood.

Whether viewers see it as too intimate or perfectly professional, McCoy’s massage video has certainly accomplished one thing: getting people talking.