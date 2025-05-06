‘Needs to Go to Jail’: U.S. Postal Worker Avoids Charges After Video Caught Her Beating Up 10-Year-Old Girl Outside Elementary School Because School District Made One Major Mistake

A disturbing video shows a United States Postal Service worker assaulting a 10-year-old girl outside an elementary school in Ohio.

WOIO obtained video of the incident showing the fight outside Ben Franklin Elementary School in Cleveland, Ohio. The worker is seen in full uniform wrestling a child to the ground.

Postal worker allegedly assaults 10-year-old student. (Credit: WOIO Video Screengrab)

A police report cited by the news outlet reveals that police were called to the school on Sept. 23, 2024, shortly after students were released from classes for the day.

The 10-year-old victim told police she was walking when another girl hit her with a backpack. Then the girl’s mother joined in and began attacking her.

The report states the postal worker “jumped into the fight,” and called the child a “B-word,” and “pushed her to the ground causing (her) to hit her head on the tree.”

The officer who wrote up the incident report recommended that the postal worker be charged with criminal activity on school property, delinquency of a child, and assault and endangering a child.

But charges were never filed.

Seven months later, when the story finally made local news headlines, it was revealed how the postal employee was able to evade prosecution.

According to WOIO, the school district sent the charging recommendations to the wrong prosecutor’s office. The Cleveland Metropolitan School District forwarded them to the county office, which handles felony offenses, instead of the city prosecutor’s office.

The city prosecutor’s office told WOIO they hadn’t become aware of the incident until the outlet sent an inquiry about the case in April. An office spokesperson said that they finally received the reports after reaching out to the school system themselves. The district reportedly still wants to pursue charges.

It’s unclear where the city prosecutor’s office is with its investigation.

The U.S. Postal Service Inspector for the Cleveland field office, Ian Ortega, also responded to requests for comment, stating that the incident doesn’t fall under its jurisdiction.

“This incident falls outside of our purview and would be a local law enforcement matter, as the employee was off the clock merely still wearing her postal uniform,” Ortega wrote in an email.