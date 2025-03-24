‘I’m White. That Means I’m Automatically Better Than You’: Florida Man with History of Violence Filmed Threatening to Lynch Black Popeyes Worker In Resurfaced Video

A 32-year-old Florida man caught on camera allegedly calling a Black Popeyes worker the n-word and threatening to lynch her has a violent past, including a 2014 charge for choking his partner.

Colton Norsworthy, of Okeechobee, was identified online, with former bandmates from I Killed Anubis publicly cutting ties with him over the incident. The viral video shows Norsworthy launching into a racist tirade over a food dispute, adding to a history of disturbing behavior. It was first posted in 2022 but resurfaced online this week when it was posted on X.

Colton Norsworthy was caught in a viral video spazzing out on Popeyes workers. (Photos: Pinterest)

One of the band members issued a statement on the group’s Facebook page, saying: “This is Chris. I just want to make this very clear to everyone that me and my band I Killed Anubis do not and will never associate ourselves with anyone who is racist. I myself am Puerto Rican and know upfront what that feels like. So please do not associate me or my band with what happened at Popeyes. That kind of behavior doesn’t fly with us. And if you are a racist on my Facebook i’d advise you to unfriend me right now.”

The message signed off with, “Edit: if your wondering we we are reaching out, it’s in regards to an event regarding and ex member. We will not post a link but it happened at a Popeyes. Do with the info as you wish.”

The band later clarified in the comments that the post referred to Norsworthy. They stated that he had been kicked out of the group years ago over an unspecified incident, even though he still lists himself as a member on his personal Facebook page.

Norsworthy has not been charged in the Popeyes incident, and there is no indication that police are involved. Records show he has a lengthy criminal history dating back to 2014, including charges for felony domestic battery by strangulation, obstructing justice, and tampering with a felony proceeding, according to reports.

In his latest public controversy, a viral video captures Norsworthy repeatedly calling a Black female Popeyes employee the N-word — at least seven times — after he claims she called him “cracker.”

The store manager intervened, calling out Norsworthy for his combativeness. “And what did you call her?”

Norsworthy responded angrily while repeating the slur. “I called her a n—er after she called me cracker,” he fumed.

When Norsworthy threatened to call the police on the employee, the manager shut him down with a simple “Have a nice day,” calling his bluff as he walked away.

Norsworthy then hung up his phone and continued his tirade, saying, “All you n—– think this is f—ing acceptable. You f—ing n——.”

As the manager spoke off-screen, he talked over the man, saying he was entitled to his opinion. Meanwhile, the female employee fired back, “He can’t call me that. He’s a cracker. F— him.”

The female employee continued to insult the man, prompting him to escalate the confrontation with full-blown threats.

“When I catch your n—– a– outside, I promise you, I promise you, Imma beat your f—ing n—– a–,” Norsworthy shouted. “Imma hang you from a f—ing tree, b—-!”

As the man blew his top, the woman kept hurling insults, repeatedly calling the man a “cracker” while he continued threatening to attack her.

“Your parents raised you like a f—ing n——,” he steamed.

Even as he walked away, the exchange didn’t stop. Trading final insults, he made sure to get in one last racist remark: “I’m white. That means I’m automatically better than you, b——.”

Popeyes officials denounced the man’s actions, stating that the company has zero tolerance for “hateful aggression” in its restaurants. The company is collaborating with the franchise owner to support employees and explore ways to better equip workers for handling such incidents.