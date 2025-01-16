‘She Couldn’t Have Googled?’: Brad Pitt Steps In After Woman Loses Fortune to Ruthless Scammer Who Convinced Her She Was In a Relationship with Hollywood Star  

Hollywood veteran Brad Pitt, 61, has found himself entangled in a scam that left a 53-year-old woman out of almost all her life savings.

The married woman, only identified as Anne, told the French news show “Sept à huit” she believed that she was in a romantic relationship with Pitt, but it turned out to be an online con.

In Feb. 2023, Anne received a Facebook message from someone claiming to be the Academy Award winner’s mother, Jane Etta Pitt, that read, “It’s a woman like you that my son needs.”

The scammer then allegedly began sending love poems to Anne claiming he was Pitt, which caused the then-married woman to fall in love with the imposter.

Brad Pitt Reacts to Married Woman Getting Scammed Out Of $850K Because She Believed To Be Dating the Famous Actor (Photos: @7a8/X)

“At first, I said to myself that it was fake, that it’s ridiculous,” she explained to the French news network BFM TV. “I liked the man I was talking to. He knew how to talk to women, it was always very well done.”

Things were going so well that the con artist proposed and Anne later divorced her then-husband. After receiving money from her divorce settlement, the scammer started sending her AI-generated photos of Pitt in the hospital.

Eventually, the fake Brad Pitt claimed he needed a loan for cancer treatments and did not have access to his bank accounts due to his lengthy divorce from Angelina Jolie, which was finalized Dec. 30, 2024, after eight years.

A woman in France was scammed out of €830,000 after believing she was in a relationship with Brad Pitt.



These are the photos she received, allegedly from Brad Pitt, that convinced her. pic.twitter.com/DHZklWbUDj — The Oscar Race (@TheOscarRace) January 13, 2025

Anne supposedly gave the catfisher around $850,000 during the time they were speaking until the summer of 2024. She did not realize the correspondence was a sham until she saw a picture of Pitt with his current girlfriend, Ines de Ramon.

After Anne’s unsettling story made international headlines, the “Wolfs” star released a statement about the situation to various news outlets through a spokesperson.

“It’s awful that scammers take advantage of fans’ strong connection with celebrities,” a representative for Pitt told E! News.

The rep continued, “But this is an important reminder to not respond to unsolicited online outreach, especially from actors who have no social media presence.”

Pitt does not have any verified accounts on social networking apps such as Instagram, TikTok, or X (formerly Twitter).

“I’m not used to social media and I didn’t really understand what was happening to me,” Anne stated.

The French woman getting swindled out of $850,000 was met with mixed reactions online. One person on X wrote, “Some poor lady got scammed. Why do people think it’s funny?”

One person responded, “Because she left her poor husband.”

However, many wondered why Anne didn’t do a quick Internet search to find proof that Pitt was sick in the hospital due to his high-profile status.

One said, “She couldn’t have googled “brad pitt hospital”?¿ there would have been at least 1 article.”

Another asked, “How long was ‘Brad’ in hospital? He aged 25 years from the first picture in the middle row.”

“How people get convinced to give rich people money in these scams is beyond me. You Brad Pitt, why am I giving YOU money,” someone questioned.

A more middle-of-the-road response read, “I do feel awful, but this is by far the funniest scam I have ever seen.”

According to Newsweek, Anne was treated at a clinic for severe depression. She reportedly filed a complaint about the apparent hoax with law enforcement officials and police are still searching for a suspect.

Pitt began dating 32-year-old jewelry designer Ines de Ramon in late 2022. The couple made their red carpet debut for the “Wolfs” premiere at the 2024 Venice Film Festival, per People.

Throughout his time in the spotlight, Pitt has been involved with numerous famous women. He married “Friends” star Jennifer Aniston,55, in July 2000 before divorcing in 2005.

Pitt allegedly started a romantic relationship with his “Mr. & Mrs. Smith” co-star Angelina Jolie, 49, while still married to Aniston. The pair, collectively known as Brangelina, wed in 2014.

Jolie filed for divorce in 2016, citing irreconcilable differences. It took eight years for the two sides to finalize their divorce last month.