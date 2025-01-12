‘Damn Did He Eat Ice Cube?’: Ice Cube’s Son O’Shea Jackson Jr. Sparks Storm of Reactions to Drastic Change In His Appearance

Actor O’Shea Jackson Jr.’s physical appearance again has sparked discussions following his Jan. 8 appearance on “The Jennifer Hudson Show.”

While his mind was on promoting his upcoming film “Den of Thieves 2: Pantera” and making sure the flick is a box office smash, trolls online had a different agenda.

Fans have often pointed out his resemblance to his dad, West Coast hip-hop pioneer Ice Cube.

But after watching the 33-year-old’s entrance through the show’s version of a “Soul Train” line, fans immediately took to social media to comment on his weight change.

Ice Cube’s Son Oshea Jackson Jr. Sparks Storm of Reactions to Drastic Change In His Appearance (Photo: Kevin Mazur / WireImage via Getty Images Entertainment)

Many viewers focused on his striking similarity to his dad, with comments like “Boy, you YO DADDY SON!” and “That dude looks more like Ice Cube, than Ice Cube looks like Ice Cube.”

Some took a playful approach, noting “Ice Cube said: Ctrl + C and Ctrl + V” and “Damn did Kim’s genes even PINCH Cube genes!!!”

However, the conversation quickly turned harsh, with some commenters making remarks such as “Damn did he eat ice cube” and “He got big big.”

Others continued with comments like “Thought this was some chubby dude pretending to be O’Shea” and dubbed him “LIL BIG CRAIG,” referencing his father’s character from the classic ’90s film “Friday.”

This isn’t the first time O’Shea Jr.’s appearance has drawn attention.

The commentary began in 2023 during his appearances at his father’s Big3 events and the Los Angeles Rams’ “Are You Gonna Be Here For It?” campaign. Fans instantly took notice of his fuller face.

By 2024, the discussion intensified, with viewers of a livestreamed wrestling event making comments like “You’re so cool fat bro.”

More recently, O’Shea Jr. joined his “Den of Thieves” co-star Gerard Butler, 55, in a promotional clip that hinted at a potential third installment.

Yet again, viewers seemed more focused on his appearance than the film announcement, with comments such as, “That’s not Ice Cube… that’s ICE BLOOCK.”

Despite the noise, Jackson’s talent remains undeniable. His portrayal of his father in 2015’s “Straight Outta Compton” earned him an NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture. The film itself garnered an Academy Award nomination for Best Screenplay.

Amid the negative comments of his most recent appearance, some fans have voiced their support for the nepo kid, who has seemed to gain even more attention from ladies who prefer his bigger size.

“I don’t care what nobody say. I like him big like this,” said one person, while another added, “He gained some weight. He used to be slimmer for sure. Still handsome.”

Through it all, Jackson has maintained his composure and focus on his work. Even while promoting at the Los Angeles Rams’ Jan. 5 game, fans jumped in his comments and asked, “Did he get big for a role?” and joked, “Looks like he found the den of cheese,” riffing on the movie’s title.

It doesn’t stop his grind, though it opens up the insatiable American interest on celebrities and their weight. They also highlight deeper societal issues around body image and double standards.

For Jackson, however, his continued success in Hollywood is proof that talent outweighs size.

“Den of Thieves 2: Pantera” is in theaters now.