What You Didn’t Have on Your Bingo Card: The Shocking Celebrity Wins and Epic Losses of 2024 You Never Saw Coming

In 2024, the highs and lows of celebrity culture were on full display, offering moments that ranged from inspiring triumphs to jaw-dropping falls from grace.

The intersection of culture, success, and accountability took center stage, with each headline adding another layer to the ongoing story of celebrity. From courtroom showdowns and Olympic gold to public missteps and career-defining losses glossed up with a lot of baby oil, these moments tell the story of a year that tested some of our favorite people’s resilience and revealed some of their unshakable vulnerabilities.

Winner: Kendrick Lamar

Kendrick Lamar attends the Chanel Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 4, 2023, in Paris. (Photo: Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images)

Rapper Kendrick Lamar solidified himself as hip-hop’s conscience and the voice of the streets in 2024, crushing Drake in their simmering rivalry. Fueled by years of competition and nasty jabs over weeks of diss freestyles, K-Dot delivered the knockout blow with “Not Like Us.”

Check out how he took the suds out of the Champagne Papi for 20 minutes straight.

The track didn’t just overshadow Drake’s efforts; it cemented the Pulitzer Prize winner’s dominance in rap’s cultural hierarchy. While Drake literally disappeared after defeat, Kendrick made history—his Amazon-streamed special united Compton’s gangs, proving his impact transcends music. The final humiliation came when Kendrick was tapped to perform at the 2025 Super Bowl in New Orleans, edging out Drake’s label boss Lil Wayne in his hometown.

Kendrick offered the final shot with the surprise release of his sixth studio album, “GNX,” on November 22. The project wasted no time dominating the charts, soaring to No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and securing Lamar his fifth chart-topping album. As if that wasn’t enough, the album’s impact on the Top Rap Singles chart was undeniable, closing out the year with an incredible 10 tracks landing in the Top 20.

Loser: Drake

Drake attends the U.K. Premiere of “Top Boy” at the Hackney Picturehouse on Sept. 4, 2019, in London. (Photo: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage)

Drake’s rivalry with Kendrick Lamar reached a boiling point in 2024, and by all accounts, 6 God came out on the losing side. Kendrick’s diss track “Not Like Us” dominated the airwaves and made the “0 to 100” rapper lose his mind. Drake would go on to sue Universal Music Group and Spotify, alleging the companies used bots and payola to boost the track’s streams—claims both entities denied.

The fallout from Drake’s tantrum, from suing the labels to rumors of trying to interfere with his nemesis’ concerts, has proven that despite being popular with the kiddies, he’s not like us at all.

Winner: Young Thug

Rapper Young Thug attends the game between Golden State Warriors and the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on March 25, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo: Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Young Thug’s triumph over RICO charges marked one of 2024’s most significant hip-hop moments. The rapper, whose whole crew was on trial, spent a mindboggling 900 days in prison before being released on Oct. 31 after taking a plea deal.

His acquittal not only restored his freedom but sparked crucial conversations about the criminalization of artistic expression and the controversial use of rap lyrics as criminal evidence. His immediate return to the studio and promises of new music signaled a powerful comeback story in the making.

Loser: Fani Willis

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis speaks during a news conference at the Fulton County Government building in Atlanta on Aug. 14, 2023, the same day a grand jury today handed up an indictment naming former President Donald Trump and his Republican allies over an alleged attempt to overturn the 2020 election results in the state. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ year unraveled spectacularly amid allegations of ethics violations and mishandling evidence. What began as a year of high-profile prosecutions against artists like Young Thug and Donald Trump devolved into a defensive struggle to maintain credibility, with questions about her handling of various cases threatening to overshadow her office’s work.

Her relationship with an attorney she hired as a special prosecutor in the election interference case against Trump became public knowledge, exposing, according to Newsweek, how intertwined Greek-letter organizations are in her life and how their codes keep them looking out for each other.

Winner: Simone Biles

Simone Biles of Team United States poses with her Paris 2024 Olympic medals at Bercy Arena on Aug. 5 in Paris, France. (Photo: Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

The greatest gymnast of all time, Simone Biles, solidified her legendary status at the 2024 Paris Olympics with a comeback for the ages. Delivering gravity-defying performances that seemed to rewrite the laws of physics, the pint-size gymnast claimed four medals—three gold and one silver—showcasing her unmatched skill and resilience. Her triumphant return came after a well-deserved health break, proving that prioritizing mental well-being doesn’t hinder greatness but enhances it.

Biles’s inspiring journey, which might be her last Olympic run, shaped by her courageous advocacy for mental health and sassy social media combats, resonated worldwide, demonstrating that champions can reclaim their narratives on their own terms.

Loser: Jordan Chiles

Jordan Chiles receives influx of racist messages amid bronze medal controversy. (Photo: @jordanchiles/Instagram)

In stark contrast to her teammate’s success, Jordan Chiles faced a devastating blow when the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) stripped her of her bronze medal due to a timing technicality. The inquiry from Team USA was allegedly filed four seconds past the one-minute deadline following Chiles’ fifth-place finish in the floor exercise event. Romanian officials challenged the appeal, leading to the bronze being reassigned to Sabrina Bărbosu.

Despite the ruling, Chiles’ resilience shines through as she prepares for her comeback. After stepping away from the 2024 season to focus on the Olympics, she’s set to return to UCLA’s gymnastics team in 2025 for NCAA competition.

Winner: Usher

Usher performs on stage during his 2024 Usher: Past Present Future Tour at State Farm Arena on Oct. 17 in Atlanta. (Photo: Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Live Nation)

2024 was undeniably Usher’s year. The R&B icon reigned supreme with his electrifying Las Vegas residency, which not only dominated headlines but also set the stage for his global “Past Present Future” tour. Usher kicked off the year with a career-defining Super Bowl halftime show that reminded fans why he’s an undisputed legend. Adding to the momentum, he married his new wife, Jennifer Goicoechea, and dropped his chart-topping album “Coming Home,” reaffirming his place at the top of the music game.

The “Past Present Future” tour was nothing short of spectacular, boasting sold-out shows worldwide, even Tyler Perry attended a show where he was spotted enjoying a show dancer twerking. In Brooklyn, Usher’s star power packed the Barclays Center for four consecutive sold-out nights. The 45-song set list spanned his remarkable 30-year career, while his longtime touring DJ, DJ Mars, kept the crowd hyped.

Loser: Diddy

Sean “Diddy” Combs attends Howard Homecoming – Yardfest at Howard University on Oct, 20, 2023, in Washington, D.C. (Photo: Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images for Sean “Diddy” Combs)

Hip-hop mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs faces a catastrophic downfall as legal woes unravel his empire. Arrested on Sept. 16, 2024, in Manhattan by Homeland Security, Combs is accused of racketeering and sex trafficking, with allegations tied to notorious “Freak Off” parties and the seizure of 1,000 bottles of baby oil by federal authorities.

Currently held at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center, Combs pleaded not guilty but has been denied repeatedly, leaving him behind bars until his trial on May 5.

Combs’ situation grows bleaker as he is placed on suicide watch while his legal team battles mounting accusations. Texas attorney Tony Buzbee, representing over 100 alleged victims, has filed 20 complaints citing sexual assault and abuse of minors. As former collaborators distance themselves from him, his legacy seems irreversibly damaged.

Winner: Snoop Dogg

Snoop Dogg at the “Gladiator II” Los Angeles premiere held at the TCL Chinese Theatre on Nov. 18 in Los Angeles. (Photo: Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

Snoop Dogg dominated 2024, showcasing his timeless charisma and business savvy. The Doggfather joined “The Voice” as a coach and during the Paris Olympics, had viewers glued to their screens with his hilarious commentary alongside Martha Stewart. From crip walks to cracking jokes, the duo kept fans entertained while dining on French cuisine and even teaming up with Michael Phelps for a memorable swim lesson.

On the music front, Snoop reunited with Dr. Dre for “Missionary,” his 20th studio album and highest-charting project in nearly a decade. The album debuted at No. 7 on Billboard‘s Top Album Sales, Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums, and No. 3 on the Top Rap Albums.

Rounding out the year, Snoop celebrated as his daughter announced her first pregnancy.

Losers: J.Lo and Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are seen leaving the Costes Hotel on July 25, 2022, in Paris, France. (Photo: Pierre Suu/GC Images)

Bennifer 2.0’s fairytale ending turned into a Hollywood nightmare in 2024.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck faced relentless breakup rumors fueled by awkward red-carpet photos and solo public appearances without wedding bands. Two years after their whirlwind reunion, Lopez filed for divorce from Affleck on their Aug. 20 wedding anniversary.

Their history dates back to their first engagement in 2002, which ended under media scrutiny. Reuniting in 2021 and marrying in 2022, the couple’s second attempt at love unraveled amid reports they couldn’t see eye to eye.

Professionally, they suffered another blow when the Affleck-produced film “Unstoppable” tanked at the British box office, earning just $3,900 in its U.K. debut.

Winner: Letitia James

New York Attorney General Letitia James. (Photo: Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

New York Attorney General Letitia James cemented her legacy as a fearless legal powerhouse in 2024, securing a landmark $454.2 million judgment against Donald Trump for civil fraud. Despite attempts by Trump’s legal team to deflect blame as accounting errors, Judge Arthur Engoron ruled there was “overwhelming evidence” Trump and his sons knowingly approved false statements.

This victory against Trump is one in a string of legal triumphs for James. She, according to Crain’s NYC, also won a significant case against former NRA President Wayne LaPierre for corruption and secured a $328 million settlement for Uber and Lyft drivers who were cheated out of wages.

Loser: Rudy Giuliani

Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani delivers a speech on the first day of the Republican National Convention on July 18, 2016, at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo: Brooks Kraft/Getty Images)

Once “America’s Mayor,” Rudy Giuliani has plummeted to new depths in 2024. With mounting legal fees, massive defamation losses, and revoked law licenses in multiple states, Giuliani is scrambling to make a living by selling Christmas-themed coffee.

The former New York mayor was hit with a $148 million judgment after viciously defaming Georgia election workers Ruby Freeman and Shay Moss. Giuliani’s baseless claims the two committed ballot tampering, steeped in racist undertones, incited harassment that upended their lives. Now claiming poverty and hawking “Rudy Coffee” in laughable Santa Claus ads, the former mayor embodies disgrace.

Winner: LeBron and Bronny James

LeBron James and son Bonny James warm up before a Los Angeles Lakers preseason game against the Golden State Warriors at T-Mobile Arena at T-Mobile Arena on Oct. 15 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The James family redefined greatness in 2024, making basketball history. LeBron James shared the court with his eldest son, Bronny James, becoming the first father-son duo to play together in the NBA during the Los Angeles Lakers’ season opener against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

After overcoming a health scare, Bronny played 25 games as a freshman at USC last season, starting six, and averaged 4.8 points per game. Meanwhile, LeBron continued to defy age and expectations, anchoring the Lakers while mentoring his son.

Winner and Loser: Eric Adams

Mayor Erica Adams. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Eric Adams’ 2024 was a wild ride of highs and lows. New York City’s second Black mayor and, to many, the most disliked mayor in the country, has maintained a tough exterior despite federal indictments accusing him of bribery and corruption. Adams pleaded not guilty, and his knack for dodging political destruction earned him potential support from President-elect Donald Trump, who hinted at a pardon.

Still, Adams didn’t make it easy for defenders. His administration faced scandals, including his son, Jordan Adams, hosting parties at taxpayer-funded Gracie Mansion. The PR disaster of recording a rap video on 9/11 left New Yorkers questioning his judgment. Yet Adams continues to stand tall, making him both a winner and loser in the year’s political saga.