‘Sad to See Him Looking Like This’: Fans of ‘Friends’ Actor Matt LeBlanc Are Stunned Over His Shocking Transformation Years After Stepping Back from Hollywood

A grocery store parking lot in Encino, California, became an unexpected spotlight for Matt LeBlanc. Four years after ending his run on the CBS series “Man with a Plan,” the 57-year-old former “Friends” star looked dramatically different from his sitcom era prime.

When LeBlanc was a star on one of the most watched television shows in history, it solidified him as a staple in gossip mags and in the media. He left the spotlight years ago, changing his life and trying to stay out of the limelight. But his celebrity keeps getting the best of him because oftentimes when he goes out, he makes headlines — even when he is not trying to.

On Wednesday, Dec. 11, paparazzi snapped photos of the actor wearing a burgundy Carhart hoodie, blue jeans, grey sneakers, and a Mercedes-Benz cap after he finished going food shopping at Ralphs.

The Daily Mail published photographs that quickly sent fans into a frenzy of commentary about his appearance. Their readers weighed in on his look, noting that he looked grayer and heavier than he had been when he was at the height of his stardom as Joey Tribbiani on the hit show “Friends.”

“Wow, he has packed on some timber. I did not recognize him,” one commenter wrote, focusing on his weight.

Another remarked bluntly, “What has happened to him? It looks as if he has eaten half the grocery store.”

Some fans poked fun at his appearance. “Holy Cow!! He’s been eating GOOD! I hope there was lettuce in his bag… ya know, for his tacos and triple burger,” quipped another.

Still, a few expressed concern for LeBlanc’s health. “Just for health reasons. As we get older, it’s better not to put on extra weight. But as far as his choices for being whoever he wants to be now, leave him be,” one fan suggested.

A more empathetic response came from a fellow 57-year-old fan. “Sorry, I know aging isn’t easy as I am also 57 but female. We will never be the youthful people we once were, unfortunately. That being said, it’s sad to see him this way. Extra weight isn’t healthy, especially as we are older.”

Not all reactions were critical, though. Some defended the actor’s right to age on his own terms. “Ok…so Matt is mid-50s, put on a little weight. The paparazzi snap pics like he’s the Loch Ness monster… we get it DM…he’s no longer 20 and this is not 1994,” one supporter noted.

Another added, “He looks healthy and content. He doesn’t look like he is spiraling down to me.”

One fan made it clear, “He’s a normal middle aged man.”

Since stepping away from the Hollywood spotlight, LeBlanc has turned his attention to the automotive world.

In 2020, he co-founded RPM Motorcars, a car dealership in Sherman Oaks for exotic cars, where he remains actively involved. The website opens up saying, “Find Your Dream Vehicle,” which appears to be their unspoken motto. His Mercedes-Benz cap, seen in the photos, served as a subtle nod to his business.

His passion for cars has deep roots. He previously hosted the British series “Top Gear” from 2016 to 2019 and has long been known for his love of vehicles.

Among his personal collection is a $149,000 black Mercedes G-Wagon.

LeBlanc’s car dealership venture might even become a family affair. His 20-year-old daughter, Marina, has been seen at the dealership sporting company merchandise, hinting at a potential role in the business.

While LeBlanc avoided speaking to reporters about his new life, staff at the dealership confirmed his hands-on involvement.

The actor who once charmed audiences as Joey Tribbiani now appears to have found fulfillment in a different lane — swapping sitcoms for steering wheels and trading Hollywood scripts for car sales. Sure, LeBlanc is living on his own terms and shopping like any ordinary person might, he still can’t escape the trappings of fame, especially after being a star on one of the biggest shows in TV history.