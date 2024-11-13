‘The Look Denzel Gives Him’: Denzel Washington Puts Talk Show Host In His Place Over Insulting Claims He Was an Alcoholic In Resurfaced Clip

Hollywood legend Denzel Washington has long been known for his dignified presence, both on and off-screen.

In a resurfaced 2004 interview on “The Parkinson Show,” the Academy Award winner handled deprecating questions with grace and humor, despite the host’s line of questioning appearing to reinforce stereotypes about Black men.

The interview, meant to promote Washigton’s film at the time, “Man on Fire,” took a turn when the host, Sir Michael Parkinson, insinuated that Washington had struggled with alcoholism and possible gang involvement in his youth.

A 2004 interview resurfaces showing Academy Award winner Denzel Washington politely checking the host for alleging research his staff conducted found that he was an “alcoholic.” (Photo by Ivan Romano/Getty Images)



The exchange began with Parkinson’s claim that Washington didn’t need to “research” his character’s alcoholic aspects because of his own supposed experience. He played the role of a man named John W. Creasy, who is struggling with alcoholism. He attempts to take his own life, grappling with his past actions as a former CIA operative and Force Recon Marine.

[At] one point in your life, you were in danger of becoming an alcoholic. Weren’t you?”

“Me? Right now, as we speak!” Washington responded, surprised at the assumption.

Parkinson then clarified, asking about Washington’s younger years.

Washington, keeping his composure, replied, “When I was younger? Well, I guess we all were in danger, but we didn’t know it.” As Parkinson pressed, referencing “research” and articles about Washington’s past,” the father of four laughed, responding, “Really? I’d better read them.”

The British broadcaster continued, suggesting that Washington had gone “off the rails” after his parents’ divorce, drinking and mixing with the wrong crowd. The actor countered, acknowledging he’d been angry and acting out as a young man but that it wasn’t about drinking.

“I was already hanging with the wrong mob before they got divorced,” he shared, adding, “I guess it had more to do [with] not so much about drinking but just being angry about it, lashing out —getting into fights, stuff like that. Just a young kid not understanding what was going on and taking it out on whoever was close nearby.”

When Parkinson asked if he had been in a gang, the New York native revealed the truth of his challenging environment, sharing that most friends from his youth ended up “dead or in prison.”

He praised his mother for having “the good sense to get me out of it,” sending him to a private school where, ironically, “where all the alcoholics and drug addicts really were. Little did she know.”

“The rich kids had all the drugs,” Washington added. He later laughed, recounting, “Mom, I never smoked a cigarette until you sent me away to school.”

Many who saw the 20-year-old interview commented on how Washington handled the interview.

“Denzel class act he could of got pissy about Micheal questions about alcoholics and his parents but he’s too cool for that,” one person wrote, as another commented, “The interviewer was plain rude and he knew it, and Denzel knew it. Yes, Denzel was very witty at the end at kept it classy.”

A third comment stated plainly, “Denzel is the boss.”

It just wasn’t the comments about the drinking and gangs, other parts in the interview seemed to miff the actor and viewers off.

“The look denzel gives him at 9:08 was like ‘aww you mottha f-cka…’” one commenter said, a nod to his role as crooked detective Alonzo Harris in 2001’s “Training Day.”

#DenzelWashington one of the Greatest to ever do it!! pic.twitter.com/pIYdYbH3D3 — Degen Dude (@DegenDude_) November 12, 2024

Someone else said, “The subtle art of ridiculing an interviewer who asks you stupid and false questions. Tastefully displayed by Denzel here.”

One fan was clear, “Never heard of him being an alcoholic.”

While excessive drinking is not something Washington has talked about, he has often spoken about his journey, the challenges of his youth, and the support systems that guided him, including his involvement with the Boys and Girls Club of America.

He has also credited Sidney Poitier as a mentor, teaching him about privacy and self-respect. In a 2012 GQ interview, Washington recalled Poitier’s advice, “If they see you for free all week, they won’t pay to see you on the weekend. … If you walk by the magazine section in the supermarket and they’ve known you all their life, there’s no mystery.”

This wisdom has shaped Washington’s approach to fame and public life, emphasizing the importance of mystery and integrity.

The “Malcolm X” star’s grounded approach to life has been evident in other public interactions as well.

After Will Smith’s controversial Oscars slapping incident in 2022, he was seen counseling the West Philly native, uttered him, “At your highest moment, be careful, that’s when the devil comes for you.” This message reflected Washington’s belief in maintaining composure and integrity, even under pressure.

He also allegedly uttered some words of reproach to Sean “Diddy” Combs when he and his wife attended one of his exclusive parties. The “Training Day” actor saw something that he did not like and is said to have snapped at the Bad Boy executive, “You don’t respect anyone,” before storming out.

Known for embodying dignity, Washington rarely allows his temper to surface, but he’s not afraid to assert himself when necessary.

When a paparazzi heckled him outside NYC’s Museum of Modern Art, Washington turned around and calmly but firmly said, “You’re talking to a man right now. … How about … respect me?” He let the person know that respect was paramount, even offering a smile to defuse any tension.

Throughout his career, Washington has managed to balance humility with strength, showing that respect, humor, and integrity are cornerstones of his persona.

Parkinson may have sought to get some sort of juicy or controversial comment from the actor, that possibly likened him to other stereotypes about Black men. Still, Washington’s measured replies only reinforced his status as a true gentleman in Hollywood … one who intrusive questions will not easily rattle.