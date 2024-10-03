‘Low-Level Smear Campaign’: Texas Town in Turmoil as City Manager Suspended Over 1-Second Pole-Dancing Video Allegedly Taken on Taxpayer-Funded Trip

A video showing the chief executive of a small Texas town pole dancing on a public street, allegedly during a work-related trip, has ignited a wave of mixed reactions online, with some voices demanding her resignation and others advising her critics to lighten up.

Dayton City Manager Kimberly Judge, the first woman and Black person to serve as city manager, issued a statement defending her record and denouncing the video’s release as part of a “low-level smear campaign,” while urging the community to see through what she described as a “false narrative.”

Following the release of the viral footage, the Dayton City Council held a special session on Monday night, where they voted to place Judge on administrative leave while they consider whether she will keep her job.

During an emotional meeting to address the matter publicly for the first time, the council launched an investigation into the backstory of the video, including the time and place it was filmed, and the circumstances surrounding what many were calling a big nothing-burger.

“It’s been insinuated it was on a trip for a city function but again there’s no context on the video,” Dayton resident and former city council member Sherial Alwson said, according to KHOU-11. “She has fulfilled her obligations of her position. We need to let her do her job.”

The situation involving Judge has divided the council and escalated tensions, with some members questioning the need for such a swift and severe response.

“It’s really and truly scapegoating,” member Rhonda Johnson said.

Others dismissed the video, arguing Judge’s actions were not as egregious as portrayed.

“If that’s the biggest skeleton in her closet, then we’re all screwed,” Courtney Wheeler said, according to the station.

Councilman Adam Spear disagreed.

“The main issue I had was … it was a city-paid trip,” Spear said. “Leaders don’t take taxpayer dollars and then go act a fool while you’re representing the city.”

Judge, who grew up in Beaumont, Texas, and graduated from Prairie View A&M University, has more than 38 years of combined experience in municipal government, having worked in Beaumont, Baytown, and Sealy, with the last eight years spent in Dayton, where she became city manager in January 2023.

She’s married, and has a son and three grandchildren. There is no indication that she has been involved in any similar controversies in the past.

Back in January, Judge received a new contract that included a 3 percent cost-of-living raise, longevity pay, and a buyout option if she is let go without cause. The council approved the contract after a closed meeting where Judge negotiated the terms. Her current salary is $185,000, excluding the new pay increases.

The pole-dance controversy follows a racial and sexual discrimination complaint that Judge recently filed against several council members, which is now under investigation by an independent agency.

While the probe remains open, the video cast an immediate shadow over Judge’s leadership, leaving her employment in question as the council hastily sought to address her behavior.

The looped video of Judge grooving by herself was posted to a newly-created Facebook page claimed by a user named Brad Nowell from Dayton, Texas. However, the page has no friends, photos, or other activity aside from the posting of the video, suggesting it was a fake profile created solely to release the footage.

Among a handful of posts were three versions of the video showing Judge enjoying herself on the town. One of the posts featured the 14-second video loop of Judge, accompanied by a written summary identifying her as the person in the video, straddling what appeared to be a light pole.

“It’s unfortunate that the CEO (City Manager) of the City of Dayton, Texas acts and represents the city in such a way,” wrote the person claiming to be Brad Nowell. “What is worse is that it is an event all other cities are at for networking the TML paid for by the tax payers. It shows a complete lack of judgment and decorum from someone that it is in a leadership position. Instead of networking showing up and representing Dayton as a responsible and respectable City, we have someone drunk dancing on a pole in full view for everyone to see.”

Amid the resulting uproar, Judge defended her actions in a statement issued through KGE Entertainment, a company owned by the son of Councilwoman Valorie Barton, saying the video captured a lighthearted moment among friends, which is now being weaponized to undermine her credibility.

The date when the video was filmed has become central to establishing whether Judge was attending a taxpayer-funded event at the time.

The statement from the PR firm claims the video was recorded three years ago, however, Judge previously told news outlets that it was filmed about a year ago, only resurfacing after she took action against her fellow council members.

The exact date of the video could not be independently verified, and Judge has not discussed who filmed her during what was obviously a moment of vulnerability, where she seemed unconcerned about being recorded.

The one Facebook user who commented on the video said, “Nothing wrong with having fun.”

Reports indicated Judge had been hanging out that night with a group of close friends, though no one else appears in the video with Judge. The statement issued by KGE made no mention of whether the video had been leaked by someone within the group to damage Judge’s reputation.

Judge’s statement described the video’s release as a “pathetic attempt” by a group to sway public opinion and sabotage her role as city manager.

Many commenters online felt Judge was being singled out because she’s Black and, at the same time, a woman.

“How about this, fire the good ole boy’s who are harassing her,” one person remarked on the story posted by Bluebonnet News. “It appears the good ole boy’s are butt hurt they can’t push around a strong black woman who’s smarter and more intelligent than them …”

Another person wrote: “Trying to ruin her reputation for doing her job, She’s only having fun, but this is the world we live in today. Just make up lies and see how many people believe it. Sad.”

Some people jumped to conclusions and passed judgment on the chief executive before the investigation was even finished.

“I was always taught that when you’re on a work trip to always maintain your professionalism because you are representing the company on and off the clock because the company is who paid for the trip. Boy have times changed.”

At least one person claimed to have inside knowledge about the origins of the video, asserting the footage came to light due to a domestic dispute involving a vengeful ex-spouse.

“So, it’s one of her best friends soon to be ex-husband who is doing all of this,” the person claimed in the comments section on Bluebonnet’s coverage. “He stole his soon to be ex-wife’s phone and spread some personal moments. Shame on him and everyone involved, me included, because these people should deal with their personal problems away from everyone else….please, give them privacy. Back off Bluebonnet News. You don’t need to become a gossip page. Don’t forget, news is important to journalism.”

Many voices in the queue praised Judge and expressed satisfaction with the job she was doing.

“We need the right people in these positions. Judge is doing a fine job and should be praised for living her life and dancing. It’s dancing! Whoever posted the video, albeit likely anonymous or already taken down, should be scrutined and questioned,” wrote Alexander Ditmer.

Judge’s statement listed her professional achievements, notably her role in leading Dayton’s downtown revitalization and economic development initiatives. It also highlighted her strong Christian faith and belief in forgiveness, framing the release of the video as an attack on her character.

“We are compelled to address the recent actions of a scorned group of individuals who have stooped to new lows by releasing a video of our beloved City Manager, mother, grandmother, and personal client, Kimberly Judge, on a Facebook page created under the name Brad Norwell,” the statement says. “This video, showing Kimberly dancing and enjoying herself with a group of close friends, is a blatant attempt to undermine her reputation and sway public trust in her ability to continue leading the City of Dayton towards a brighter future and enhancing the city’s position as the ‘Beacon of Light on the Hill.’ ”