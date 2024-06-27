‘Come on Waist!!!’: Tamela Mann Fans Do a Double Take After Zooming In on Tyler Perry’s ‘Meet the Browns’ Star’s Weight Loss In New Video

Gospel singer Tamela Mann began her weight loss journey years ago — but she hasn’t let her busy work schedule or a knee replacement keep her down.

The Grammy nominee’s journey began when she became an ambassador for Weight Watchers in 2019 and within months lost 40 pounds. She had been working on her weight loss goals in the years priors with her husband, David Mann. But she shocked everyone when she showed off her slimmer figure than in previous years on the cover of her “Overcomer” album in 2021.

Tamela Mann’s shocking weight loss in new video has fans zooming in on her waist. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

Mann stuck to her goals and healthier eating and fans today say she’s never looked better.

Following the release of her new single, “Working for Me,” she posted a behind-the-scenes look from her cover shoot.

The 58-year-old shared a short video on her and her husband’s joint Instagram page. In it, she can be seen wearing a red-hot flaming dress with red and black sequins on it that dropped past her feet as she stood on a podium. She wore matching red earrings and wore a black long wig with curls.

Fans in her comment section instantly jumped in noting how slim she’s gotten pointing directly to her waist.

“Come on waist!!!” wrote one individual, while another said, “The shape is definitely giving [hourglass emoji].”

A third said, “Auntie always had shape. Yassss wear that dress for me.”

But not everyone was as impressed with the “Take Me to the King” singer’s attire, including one who suggested it wasn’t appropriate for someone with so much influence in the gospel realm.

“I Love her voice however they could have provided a dress that’s looser. She is a gospel singer,” they wrote.

Meanwhile, her gospel niece and daughter of Karen Clark Sheard gave Mann her stamp of approval. Kierra Sheard added, “Aunty Tam this shape is baaaaaaddd dear!! You’re gorgeous!!!.”

One final observer wrote, “Ms. Tamela pardon my recognition but you are looking healthier and more beautiful every post I see on your profile.”

It’s easy to get inspired by watching her IG page, as many notice her slimming down with every post. She often shares shows the attire she wears for curvy women such as herself and footage from her performances such as being on Kirk Franklin’s “Reunion Tour” last year.

Gospel Singer Tamela Mann Shows Off Weight Loss: It’s Been A Journey But I Feel GOOD! https://t.co/wC2IAcajYf pic.twitter.com/Lcd5wCkBzC — theJasmineBRAND (@thejasminebrand) July 21, 2020

When Mann spoke with Atlanta Black Star in 2021, she said working on her “Overcomer” album was much different than her previous works.

“The last five or six years, I’ve been dealing with my knee. I had to have knee surgery, but prior to the knee surgery, I was working just in pain, but a lot of people didn’t know what,” she confessed. “I just kept the poker face.”

Mann said as she began to prioritize her “health and wellness,” she recovered from two knee surgeries all while dealing with menopause.

“Me getting older in my 50s, and dealing with that issue was different for me and my family. And I know it’s one thing that is really not talked about in our community, you know. It’s like you hear about people going through the change, but we really don’t talk about what the change is,” she continued.

“And it’s really a serious thing and even for you as a person emotionally, but even for your family to have to deal with and actually kind of cope and ride with you — ride with through this thing because, trust me, it ain’t a fun thing. I’ve cried, and all that.”