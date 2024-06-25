Who Is Jaylen Brown’s Girlfriend? Celtics MVP Shares Exclusive Photo of WNBA Star Kysre Gondrezick, Sparks Dating Rumors

Reigning NBA Finals MVP Jaylen Brown seems to be moving in on WNBA star Kysre Gondrezick of the Chicago Sky — at least, that’s what many fans believe.

On June 21, the Boston Celtics celebrated winning their 18th NBA championship with a signature duck boat parade. Thousands of fans gathered to cheer on Jayson Tatum, Kristaps Porzingas, and, of course, Finals MVP Jaylen Brown. However, many fans could not help but notice that Chicago Sky shooting guard Kysre Gondrezick was spotted seated in close proximity to Brown in the duck boat.

It didn’t take long for relationship rumors to begin flying.

NBA Finals MVP Jaylen Brown of the Boston Celtics and Chicago Sky guard Kysre Gondrezick are the subject of dating rumors since their appearance in the Boston team’s victory parade. (Photos: @fchwpo/Instagram, @kysrerae/Instagram)

“Now, wait a minute… Jaylen Brown got an NBA title, Finals MVP, and Kysre Gondrezick? Man is winning,” a fan tweeted.

“I know that’s not Kysre,” a shocked fan wrote on social media. “Jaylen Brown is having a generational year. I can’t even hate.”

Whispers of a romance between the two ballers continued later in the day. Once the festivities ended, Brown posted a photo of Kysre holding his MVP trophy on Instagram Stories.

When Brown shared the flick, some fans couldn’t help but take jabs at former NBA player Kevin Porter Jr.

Kysre and Porter Jr., who played for the Houston Rockets, were a couple before splitting due to accusations of domestic violence in September 2023. Porter Jr. was accused of striking Kysre “multiple times about the body” and placing his hands around her neck after returning to their Millenium Hilton New York Hotel room and finding the door locked on Sept. 11. Police were called, and Kysre was taken to the hospital with bruising, at least one broken bone, and what was reported as a fractured neck vertebra.

Initially, Kysre denied the claims of abuse, claiming the injury reports were exaggerated, and declined to work with the DA. However, in January 2024, Porter Jr. accepted a deal, pleading guilty to misdemeanor reckless assault and second-degree harassment charges. Upon completing a 26-week counseling program, abiding by a restraining order, and staying out of trouble for a year, he would be able to withdraw his plea to the assault charge.

“JB stole KPJ’s girl, making 300 mil, and just won both ECF MVP/Finals MVP… bro is living the dream life,” one fan wrote on X.

“Dam Kevin Porter Jr. messed up bad I know he see his ex Kysre Gondrezick on the float going viral,” someone else said.

“Kevin porter playing for 10k overseas while Kysre is on Jaylen Vrown championship parade boat fresh off a finals mvp and 300 million contract lmao he’s punching the air rn,” a third fan tweeted.

Brown has been considerably low-key when it comes to his personal life over the years. However, it’s been rumored that he has previously dated Bernice Burgos and singer H.E.R. Brown nor Gondrezick have gone on record to confirm their presumed relationship.

Porter Jr. has not appeared in an NBA game since 2023. He spent the 2024 season playing in the Greek Basketball League.