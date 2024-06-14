‘So He Really Did Have a Secret Baby’: Marlon Wayans’ 1-Year-Old Daughter Crashes His Interview, Giving Fans a Glimpse of the Child He Quietly Welcomed with Brittany Moreland

Fans were shocked to find out comedian Marlon Wayans has quietly welcomed a daughter last year without a formal announcement to the world. Many have wondered what she looks like, and viewers got a glimpse at the toddler with daddy at work.

During an appearance with WGN Morning News on Wednesday, June 12, the stand-up comic tried to get an early morning interview in with Dean Richards, when his sandy brown 1 1/2-year-old started to peep her head into the camera frame.

Marlon Wayans fans got a glimpse of his 1-year-old daughter, Axl, when she crashed his morning interview. (Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage)



Before he could get a word out about his new Amazon Prime show, “Good Grief,” shot at the historic Apollo Theater, his little one Axl July Ivory Wayans stole the show.

Richards starts the interview off saying, “Look how comfy he looks this morning,” to which a tired Wayans reveals that he is not actually chilling but doing one of the “hardest jobs” ever, minding his little one.

“I wish I was lounging around. I got this little … I got the hardest job right now,” he says while looking at Axl move around off screen. “I got this little thing I’m holding. This little 1 1/2 … They will run you wild.”

Wayans continued saying, “This child … boy … this little girl be all over the place,” before mimicking her calling his name, “DAAAD!”

Richards says this is a “whole new side” of him before he asks if the “White Chicks” star and producer is in Orlando.

Marlon Wayans’ daughter Axl July Ivory Wayans upstages her dad as he tries to talk about his Amazon Prime stand-up special, “Good Grief.” (Photos: Fox/YouTube screenshot)

Wayans picks his baby up and says after he does the show he is going to take the youngster to Disney World, despite the little girl being afraid of Mickey Mouse.

“Don’t know why [he is taking her], she runs from Mickey,” he said. “As soon as Mickey comes, ‘I’m out.'”

Fans took to the comment section and declared, “So he really did have a secret baby.”

However, the baby has not been a secret. The youngest Wayans brother has been in the throes of a custody battle with his daughter’s mother, Brittany Moreland.

Marlon, known for his roles in Hollywood, including major films like “Scary Movie” and “White Chicks,” has adult children from a previous relationship with Angelica Zachary, Kai Wayans, 23, born Amai Wayans, and Shawn Wayans, 21. Adding to the mix is his daughter Axl, born in 2022 to Wayans and Moreland.

#REPORT: Marlon Wayans ex-girlfriend files for full custody & is suing him for more child support for their 15-month old daughter.

He currently pays $18,000 a month. pic.twitter.com/L3wsMvuQZu — Straightouttathe6ixtv (@sot6ixtv) March 24, 2024

Wayans signed a voluntary declaration of parentage on Dec. 13, 2022, just a day after Axl’s birth. Many people tried to say the baby was a secret, but he says that is not the case.

“All love, all God. The baby isn’t a secret. The mama has been posted. But I chose to keep the baby’s private life private,” he said. “Ain’t nobody’s business. Social media is toxic and dangerous, and I’d like to keep her peace.”

The “Respect” star used the word “entitled” to describe Axl’s mom, who filed for full custody of their daughter and nearly $20K in child support. Moreland said her total expenses a month were $21,000.

“It’s the classic case of a good, loving, responsible father shelling out over $18k per month for a 1-year-old, and an entitled woman decides she wants more. My mama and dem would’ve lost their minds for $2K,” Wayans added, claiming his youngest daughter’s mother is paid better than a doctor to raise his child.

Moreland says she pays $5,000 for rent and $9,000 for day care, groceries, and other necessities. Mom also states she needs an additional $1,500 for their daughter’s clothing and school uniforms, plus an extra $2,000 for child care while she works.

“Do you pay all that money per month and be called a ‘visitor?’ Do the math,” Wayans continued. “This is delusional. I will let the lawyers and God do what they do. I’ll be creating art from a broken heart. I got nothing but love. Even when it’s bad, it’s good…it’s GOD.”