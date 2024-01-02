‘Help Me, Please!’: Michigan Good Samaritan Seeking to Help Crash Victim Ends Up Shot Twice

A good Samaritan was shot in the ear and the cheek after he tried to help crash victims following an accident in Garden City, Michigan.

Antoine Williams of Westland, Michigan, was shot on Dec. 26 after witnessing a car accident. The 48-year-old witnessed the crash near Ford and Venoy roads at around 7:15 a.m. as he was getting gasoline at a gas station near that intersection.

Reports show that when Williams walked from the gas pumps to the roadway to offer help to the victims, one driver involved in the crash got out of his vehicle, shot at the car he’d crashed into, and then shot Williams twice, once in the ear and once in the cheek.

Antoine Williams is interviewed from his hospital bed after being shot while trying to help the victims of a car crash in Garden City, Michigan, on Dec. 26, 2023. (Photo: WXYZ News/YouTube screenshot)

Video from the gas station depicts Williams fleeing and seeking refuge inside the gas station, only to be hunted by the shooter, who is seen on the video entering the gas station wearing a red hoodie. Williams is seen on the video trying to escape from the man.

“Help me, please, help me,” he exclaimed on the video. He told WDIV News from his hospital bed that the shooter followed him inside to shoot him again, and he thought he was going to die.

“I was walking towards the car to help them out, and the guy jumped out of the car and started shooting,” Williams recalled. “And started shooting in one direction, then he saw me and started shooting at me, and I was just like, in a trance.”

He added that he saw his wife’s and children’s faces flash before his eyes because he thought he was going to die. “When they tell you what you start thinking about, I started looking at my daughter’s face, my son’s, wife’s face.”

Williams told WXYZ News that the shooter pointed the gun at him again as he ran behind the coffee island and said he was going to kill him, but the gun locked.

“I was going to jump on the back of where the clerk’s desk is, but I didn’t do that. So I just run behind the coffee island,” said Williams. “He came in, he pointed the gun at me. I’m like, ‘Bro, you shot me, man.’ He is like, ‘I’m going to kill you.’”

“I think his gun got locked up a couple of times because he clicked it a couple of times, he pointed it at me, and it didn’t go off,” continued Williams.

“Please, please,” he begged the shooter. “When we were looking at each other, he was looking right at me, we were eye to eye, probably a couple feet. He was looking at me, I was looking at him… He was like, ‘I’m going to f—king kill you, I’m going to f—king kill you.’ It’s like he knew me, but we are total strangers, you know? And that’s that part right there when I made the run. I saw that little opening, I just dashed to that door.”

Before the shooter followed Williams into the gas station, he fired at a woman inside a red car, who begged him, “I did not do anything! I swear to God. Please…” as she fled her car.

Garden City Police say the shooter left the gas station after confronting Williams inside and walked into the middle of the roadway on Ford Road, “seemingly waiting for responding officers, whose lights and sirens (could) be seen and heard from his vantage point in the roadway.”

A Garden City police officer who arrived at the scene confronted the shooter and gunned him down. The dead man is identified only as a 37-year-old suspect from Hamtramck, Michigan. CBS News reports that the Michigan State Police are currently investigating the accident and shootings.