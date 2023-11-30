Florida Woman Arrested After Accidentally Hitting Her Son with a Car While Trying to Strike Boy Who Was Fighting Him

Quantavia Samuel, 33, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. She was taken into custody on Monday, Nov. 28. Jail records show she is being held on a $15,000 bond.

The incident played out near Northwest Fifth Avenue and 77th Street in Miami. Samuel informed investigators that she told her 12-year-old to go to a friend’s house to get his brother’s book bag, according to WPLG-TV, citing an arrest report.

Police say Quantavia Samuel, 33, accidentally hit her son with her car while trying to strike another boy he was in a fight with. (WPLG/Youtube/Screenshot)

At one point, she said her son called and told her he was getting jumped by other kids, one he claimed had a gun in his possession. Upon arriving at the scene, she accidentally hit her child with her Toyota Rav4 and then placed him in the vehicle, NBC Miami reported.

Samuel said they chased one of the kids to his residence and called law enforcement. While speaking to the officers, her son explained what happened and complained that his leg and hip were hurting. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The arrest document says that Samuel further explained that “she managed to strike her son with the vehicle” because she “was trying to get them off my son,” per the outlet.

When the police interviewed one of the boys involved, he reportedly said that when he saw Samuel’s son, they started cursing at each other. He accused Samuel’s son of threatening him with a gun, which prompted him to ask his cousin for help.

The two boys decided to fight one-on-one, but after Samuel’s son lost, they decided to do a rematch, and that’s when his mother came in with her car, according to the reports. A spokesperson from the Miami police department confirmed with local news that there was no gun in this case.

“She wanted to hit these two kids,” Michael Vega told NBC Miami. “This is what we say all the time, if there’s a problem like this, the correct thing would have been that she call the police and then she can respond, which, if we would have been there, we would have prevented this.”