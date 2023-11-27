FBI Says Ohio Walmart Gunman Was ‘Partially Inspired’ By Racist Ideology; Nine Years Ago John Crawford Was Shot and Killed At the Same Store While Carrying a BB Gun

A man accused of carrying out a shooting at a Beavercreek, Ohio, Walmart was potentially racially motivated, according to officials.

Police said the now-deceased gunman, Benjamin Charles Jones, opened fire at the store just after 8 p.m. on Nov. 20, leaving four people injured. The victims included two Black women, a white woman and a white man. On Wednesday, the FBI provided an update on its investigation into the attack, shedding light on Jones’ motivation.

BENJAMIN CHARLES JONES/INSTAGRAM

“Based on evidence collected—including journal writings from the attacker, Benjamin Charles Jones—the attack may have been at least partially inspired by racially motivated violent extremist (RMVE) ideology,” the statement said. “The FBI will continue to investigate the motivating factors leading to this attack.”

Jones, 20, was armed with a Hi-Point .45 caliber carbine with “a nine-round magazine” at the time and died following a “self-inflicted gunshot wound,” police and the FBI said. He was able to purchase the weapon two days before in Dayton. According to the New York Post, he had a Nazi flag displayed in his home.

Multiple 911 calls obtained by WKEF reveal how terrified people were inside the store — as some were reportedly running out to escape while others were hiding for safety. Others were calling in to report injuries at the scene.

UPDATE: There is no active threat. A male walked into the Walmart in Beavercreek around 8:35 p.m. Monday and began firing a gun, injuring four people. The victims were transported to area hospitals and their conditions are unknown at this time. — Beavercreek PD (@beavercreekohpd) November 21, 2023

“Investigators are continuing to look at the background of the subject to determine if any of his answers on the ATF Form 4473 were inaccurate, the FBI continued. “This investigation remains very active as the FBI thoroughly examines the attacker’s background, motive, connections, and online activity.”

The Beavercreek Walmart is the same location where John Crawford III was killed 9 years ago by local police. Crawford was carrying a BB gun he picked up from the store’s shelf before a shopper called 911 wrongly claiming Crawford pointed the gun at shoppers. Within minutes of first contact with an officer, Crawford was shot and killed.

The agency is urging the public to contact them at 1-800-CALL-FBI with any information connected to this matter. A spokesperson for Walmart also addressed the incident in a statement to PEOPLE.

“We’re heartbroken by what’s happened at our Beavercreek, Ohio store,” the rep told the outlet. “This remains a developing situation, and we’re working closely with investigators on the scene. All questions should be directed to local law enforcement.”

The shooting comes months after a gunman shot and killed multiple people at a Dollar General in Jacksonville, Florida, in what authorities said was “racially motivated.”