Mississippi Family Says Funeral Home Put Wrong Body In Casket Wearing Their Deceased Loved One’s Clothing, Then Asked to ‘Pay for Everything All Over Again’

A Mississippi family says a funeral home put the wrong body inside the casket during their loved one’s wake, leaving them disappointed.

When Georgia Robinson arrived at People’s Funeral Home in Jackson earlier this month, she didn’t recognize the person inside. However, the unidentified person surprisingly had on her sister’s belongings, WLBT reported.

A Mississippi family says their loved one was not inside the casket, blaming the funeral home for the mix-up. (Photo: WLBT/Youtube/Screenshot)

“Once we got in there and signed the books and everything, we were walking down to view her body, and I knew something was kind of off. I could tell that it wasn’t her from far back,” Robinson told the outlet, referring to her sister.

“This is her casket, this is the outfit that we brought her, this is the jewelry that we brought her, and I said these are her flowers, but I didn’t know who that is in the casket,” she continued.

The family confronted the funeral home employees about the mishap. However, Robinson claimed that they gave her a hard time and told them they would have to “pay for everything all over again,” according to the report. She got them to purchase new clothes for her sister, but they wouldn’t swap the casket.

“I told him not to put anything on my sister that was on that lady. He put the earrings on her anyway,” Robinson said to the news station. “I feel terrible. Just to think, if we had a closed casket, we would have ended up burying someone else’s loved one instead of ours.”

A rep for the funeral home told WLBT that the family said they appreciated their experience. It’s not the first time a family has experienced a similar mistake.

In 2019, Cuinthia Webber said when she went to view her sister’s body at a Florida funeral home, she was not the individual inside.

“This is somebody we did not know,” Webber previously told WSVN-TV. “We did not know the person that was lying in the casket.”

Another family who buried their loved one days before at the same funeral home believed the body inside may have been Webber’s sister — leaving her wanting answers and closure.