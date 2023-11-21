‘Imminent Danger’: A Maine Powerball Winner Who Claimed $1.35B Prize Is Suing the Mother of His Child for Telling His Family About It

A Maine State Lottery winner decided to sue his child’s mother after she violated their non-disclosure agreement and told his parents about his $1.35 billion prize against his wishes.

Court documents obtained by the Daily Beast show that the unidentified man filed the lawsuit against Sara Smith in the US District Court of Maine on Tuesday, Nov. 14. The winner is listed in the filing as John Doe. It alleges that her decision caused him “irreparable injury” and placed him in “imminent danger.”

Lottery tickets (Getty)

The contract — which was set to protect the plaintiff and their daughter — emphasized that Smith was supposed to keep the secret until the child turned 18.

“The NDA expressly provides that it ‘is effective as of the 8th day of February 2023’ and ‘shall remain in effect through June 1, 2032, representing the date of majority for the Daughter,” the filing says.

However, she allegedly exposed the “protected subject matter to John Doe’s father and stepmother, other third parties are now in possession” of his secret, including his sister. It notes that she told the parents via “one or more telephone communications.”

In January, the man purchased the ticket at Hometown Gas and Grill in Lebanon, about 44 miles from Portland. According to the Daily Beast, the numbers that changed his life and catapulted his financial status were 30, 43, 45, 46, and 61. The gold Mega ball was 14. It’s the fourth-biggest jackpot of all time.

He claimed the prize a month later and opted out for the lump-sum $723,564,144 before taxes. His rep told state lottery officials he is “thoughtfully considering the best uses of the life-changing prize.”

“We congratulate the winner of the Mega Millions jackpot and wish them all the best as they consider how to best use their recent winnings,” Deputy Director Michael Boardman of Maine Bureau of Alcoholic Beverages & Lottery Operation said at the time.

The winner is seeking in part compensatory damages, “no less than $100,000 per unauthorized disclosure,” as well as legal-related fees. He also wants the court to issue “a preliminary and permanent injunction enjoining [Smith] from violating the NDA.”