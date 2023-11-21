Computer Science Teacher Shot Down After Late-Night Argument Turned Deadly Near Atlanta’s Underground

The Marietta Middle School in suburban Atlanta is grieving the passing of its beloved computer science teacher, Mr. Jason Ogbomoh. Both students and faculty are deeply saddened by the unexpected loss.

The principal emailed a statement regarding his premature demise and shared it with the school’s community on Sunday, Nov. 12.

Marietta Middle School teacher Jason Ogbomoh shot dead near Underground Atlanta. (Credit MMS)

“I’m heartbroken to write to you tonight to share that MMS has experienced a profound loss. Mr. Jason Ogbomoh, a beloved teacher at MMS, passed away last night,” Principal Diona Brown said in a statement.

“His passion for teaching was clear in every lesson; his commitment to our students unwavering. At just 25 years old, he had already made a significant impact on our community,” Brown added.

According to the principal, although Ogbomoh had only taught at the school for two years, in the eyes of his students he had transcended the role of teacher to embody the qualities of a “mentor, role model, and a source of inspiration.”

She talked about his “ability to connect with students” with enthusiasm.

Ogbomoh was a 2020 graduate from the University of Georgia. He majored in biology with a concentration in neuroscience and was pursuing a master’s degree in computer science from Georgia State University.

The school said it is offering counseling and support throughout the week to students and staff members impacted by the teacher’s death.

“Students will respond to the loss of a teacher in different ways. If your student wants to talk, answer their questions simply and honestly. If you have specific concerns about your child tomorrow, you are welcome to reach out to your child’s counselor or me,” Brown said in the email, after extending warm thoughts to Ogbomoh’s family and friends.

Parent Stacey Doyle, whose son has high-functioning autism, said the teacher gave her special-needs son positive special attention.

“Because of him, my son has been desiring to pursue more and become more, because of his anxiety, they allowed him to continue with Mr. O this year,” she said to WSB-TV, adding that he and other children called him “Uncle O.”

Doyle also shared a note that her son wrote about the teacher. In the letter, he said his favorite teacher was a person his family should have been proud of and said, “he is the reason I am where I am now.”

The specifics of his fatal encounter have not been disclosed publicly. However, the Fulton County Medical Examiner has confirmed that Ogbomoh was the victim of a fatal shooting early Sunday morning in downtown Atlanta.

The Atlanta Police Department reported the shooting occurred near Underground Atlanta, just before 3 a.m. Ogbomoh was found with multiple gunshot wounds. Emergency responders transported the teacher to nearby Grady Memorial Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

APD has assigned investigators from its homicide unit to the case. They did release that the shooting was the result of a dispute that eventually escalated into the deadly shooting. The shooter who ran away from the scene before officers arrived, continues to evade arrest.

As law enforcement works to bring justice to Ogbomoh and his family, the Marietta Middle School community is organizing a memorial service to honor his life. The event will shine a light on the positive impact he made on those he encountered.

Information regarding the service will be shared with parents first and then with the broader community after plans are finalized.