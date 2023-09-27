California Single Father of Six Gifted a Car After Riding His Bike 16 Miles Round Trip Daily to His Graveyard Shift to Provide for Family

A single father of six received a blessing that not only changed his life but also the lives of many young people who depend on him.

Isaac Taylor had been without a car for six months since the family vehicle was totaled in a recent accident. With so many mouths to feed, he couldn’t allow his car’s absence to stop him from commuting to work, which was 8 miles away from his home, in order to provide for his children.

As an alternative, the Sacramento, California, resident rode his bike back and forth to his 10-hour graveyard shift, working hard to make it home in time to greet his children, who ranged in age from 3 to 19 and take the youngest to school in the morning.

Isaac Taylor celebrates his new car. (Photo: Caliber Collision)

“When asked about how he managed it, he confessed during an interview with CBS News, “It was very tough.”

“I’ve been through a lot,” he added, explaining, “So, struggle is just part of reaching the next big thing.”

Taylor has endured chronic homelessness and unemployment over the years but is now in a position to provide security for his children. At one point, he had to live in motels and churches until he could secure permanent housing.

Over the years, the organization has regarded Taylor as a shining example of what people can achieve with a little help. He currently works in security and was recently promoted to supervisor.

So, he rode his bike 8 miles each way every day, pushing through because that’s what he had to do.

Fortunately, angels were watching over him and stepping in to make things a little easier. The National Auto Body Council’s Recycled Rides Program, Family Promise of Sacramento, Caliber Collision, and Travelers Insurance all came together to gift the dedicated dad and mentor a newly restored 2019 Hyundai Elantra on Thursday, Sept. 21.

When the folks at Family Promise learned about Taylor’s daily bike commute due to his lack of a car, they nominated him for the vehicle donation.

Reflecting on the collective generosity, Taylor shared with the local station KOVR, “I cried like a baby. Tears of joy, tears of feeling the pain of riding the bike back and forth. It all sank in—what I went through to get to where I am now.”

The insurance company donated the vehicle, which was then refurbished by technicians at Caliber Collision Roseville.

“How could I feel like I deserve it?” Taylor questioned, despite his immense gratitude for the new car. ‘Knowing there are people going through worse situations than I am. How did I become so fortunate?”

The car did more than provide a little extra time and rest to the man; it also brought him peace of mind.

“I have peace of mind,” Taylor shared.

Taylor is not the first to be blessed in such a significant way. Caliber Collision, Caliber Auto Care, and Caliber Auto Glass have been donating to families in need for some time, having gifted over 500 vehicles since they began.