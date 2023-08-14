‘Stop Acting Scared of the Fish You From Memphis’: Marjorie Harvey’s ‘Rich People’ Way to Fish Has Fans Cracking Up

Marjorie Harvey would like us to think she is regular like the rest of us, but fans are clear that there is nothing regular about Hollywood Boomer Baddie. The fashionista took to social media to show her 3.1 million followers how she unwinds with her dog, Bear.

Apparently, she likes to fish.

She posted a video of her and the family’s Doberman pinscher, Bear, fishing in a lake. Soundtracked by OneRepublic’s “Good Life,” the clip captures her catching a fish on her rod, laying the pole on the grass, and snipping off the fish before releasing it back into the wild. That sounds very normal, but it is the delicate way that she does it.

Once the relatively big fish is tossed back in the water, Bear goes back in to try and find it.

Viewers check out the video and pondered whether the lake was on their property, labeling it “Lake Harvey.” Meanwhile, some chuckled about her fishing skills, her decision not to bring the fish home for a meal, and how the dog was not happy with her tossing the fish back.

“Pointless goin fishin, then put it back. rich pp things.”

“Wait one gddamn minute??!! Where you going with my fish?! Bear was not feeling it.”

“He [Bear] is like WHAT are you doing that’s our dinner and you just through it back!!”

“Stop acting scared of the fish you from Memphis.”

“Why do u all fish only to throw them back?”

There is a reason why Marjorie throws the fish back in. She is making sure the ecosystem of the lake stays healthy.

The practice is called catch-and-release fishing.

As the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration describes, catch-and-release fishing involves anglers releasing fish they catch right back into the water.Catch-and-release helps maintain fish populations, and let anglers keep enjoying the sport, the agency claims, and even in waters more like Marjorie’s pond than the saltwater fisheries NOAA regulates fisherman will throw fish back in the water because they are too small to be harvested or are otherwise a protected species.

It’s a good way to protect fish a fishery, but just releasing the fish doesn’t ensure their survival.

While NOAA says there is a benefit, at least one angler at the Earth Island Institute says otherwise. The EII suggests that the practice is a form of torture to the fish, and even when best practices and equipment such are circle hooks are used, hooking a fish and reeling it in until it is exhausted is only fun for the side holding the fishing rod.