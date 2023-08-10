‘Not a Taye Look-a-Like!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!’: Fans Do a Double Take After Apryl Jones Shares Dance Video with New Partner Amid Breakup Rumors

Apryl Jones’ new dance video with a mystery man has fans confused and others believing that she and Taye Diggs have officially ended following recent breakup rumors.

The “Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood” alum recently shared a recording of herself bouncing up and down and body rolling beside a darker-skinned male figure.

She wore a white top and leggings as the chocolate drop can be seen rocking a hat with a large brim, a black shirt, jeans, and a knitted cardigan. His outfit choice wasn’t too far off from the ensembles Diggs wears whenever he’s captured with Jones.

Fans call out Apryl Jones after she is seen dancing with a Taye Diggs “look-alike.” @apryljones/Instagram

Throughout the video, the duo attempted to break dance as they popped their backs and were seen krumping in each other’s faces.

“That embarrassing friend part 2. What it do? Lol,” Jones captioned her post.

By this writing the mother of two’s post attained more than 400,000 views with over 23,800 likes and more than 600 comments.

While many commenters sent over laughing emojis, the majority of comments focused on the man’s uncanny resemblance to the “All American” actor.

“Not me getting excited because I thought that was taye.”

“When you miss your ex and the fun y’all use to have for real. Taye can not be duplicated ma’m lol.”

“Not a Taye Look-a-Like!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!”

“I thought that was Taye for a hot sec lol.”

“You can’t trick us April.. that’s Clay Diggs.”

It appeared as if the “fake Taye Diggs,” whose real name is George Potts Young, caught wind of folks’ complaints as cleared the air for critics underneath Jones’ post.

“Not people mad cuz I ain’t Taye… I’m Team Taye’pryl too!! Lol… I guess I just can’t dance with my best friend when Taye is working, but cool… let me tag @tayediggsinsta back in… #TeamTaye’pryl,” he wrote.

The creative director also shared the video on his Instagram story writing, “PPL COMING FOR ME… THE FAKE TAYE DIGGS,” over top of the post.

Rumors about a possible split between Jones and Diggs began circulating in May after fans noticed the decline in the number of the couple’s silly videos and photos together online. The pair first sparked romance rumors back in December 2021 after attending a Christmas party together.

Why is Taye Diggs and Apryl like this? 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Rc7dCEsBAr — Will Smith Slapped Me (@AshleyShyMiller) March 28, 2022

They later made their relationship Instagram official in February 2022. Since then, they have introduced their children to one another. Diggs has a 13-year-old son, Walker Nathaniel Diggs, with his ex-wife, Broadway actress Idina Menzel, while Jones shares two kids, son Mega, 9, and daughter A’mei, 7, with R&B singer Omarion.

While many have previously voiced their uncertainty about this relationship, Jones and Diggs have gained many supporters who want to see their relationship go as far as marriage.