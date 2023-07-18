‘What Adult Would Do That?’: Family of 11-Year-Old Girl Attacked with Acid on a Detroit Playground Calls for Charges Against Alleged 12-Year-Old Attacker’s Mother Who Reportedly Gave Her Substance

The family of an 11-year-old girl who was attacked with acid on a Detroit playground is calling for charges to be brought against the parent witnesses say gave the attacker the acid.

Deaira Summers, 11, was playing on a playground at Vernor Elementary School in Detroit on July 9 and had acid thrown on her by another 12-year-old girl.

According to WDIV, Deaira, her cousin, and her siblings had the acid thrown on them after a fight broke out between them and the attacker. Deaira says she was never involved with the fight and actually tried to break it up.

Deaira Summers saw acid thrown on her after a playground fight at a Detroit playground. (Photos: @WDIV/ Youtube screenshot)

The 11-year-old was hospitalized for three days after being treated for severe burns on her back, legs, and arms. It was also reported that she may soon require skin grafts for the burn on her shoulder.

The 12-year-old girl was arrested and charged with intent to do great bodily harm and felonious assault. She was given a $10,000 bond and ordered to stay at home with a tether, which is a GPS monitor. Also, the attacker can’t have any contact with Deaira or witnesses to the attack and is not allowed to return to the playground.

Billy Summers, Deaira’s grandfather, was happy an arrest was made but wants an adult charged too. The mother allegedly handed the 12-year-old the bottle filled with acid, according to WDIV.

“I can’t imagine that. That’s the same thing as giving them a gun, a knife — that’s a weapon,” Summers said to WDIV. “What adult would do that?”

The Detroit Public Schools Community District Police Department is in charge of the case and has not decided if any other people will be charged in the case as yet. It is unknown if the Detroit Police Department will have any involvement. It is reported that authorities are looking into others’ involvement in the case as well.



